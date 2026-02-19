There is a line in politics that should never be crossed: the front door of a private home.

The proposal before the Minnesota House of Representatives to prohibit targeted protests outside private residences is not an attack on free speech. It is a defense of basic decency, family safety, and civil society. Yet the DFL has chosen to frame it as an assault on the First Amendment.

That argument is just wrong.

Peaceful protest is a constitutional right. Republicans are not seeking to ban marches, rallies, or demonstrations at the Capitol. Minnesotans can still gather on public sidewalks, hold signs, chant slogans, and make their voices heard in the public square. What this legislation addresses is something entirely different: the deliberate targeting of individuals at their homes, where their spouses and children sleep.

A home is not a committee hearing. It is not a campaign event. It is not a public forum.

When agitators gather outside someone’s residence, the message is not simply political — it’s personal. The intent is to intimidate, to apply pressure not through persuasion but through proximity. It sends the message: “We know where you live.” Mafia tactics.

No elected official, business owner, or private citizen should have to explain to their children why asshole agitators are shouting obscenities and threats outside their bedroom window. No family should have to wonder whether a “protest” will escalate beyond slogans and signs. In a time when political violence has increased across the country, and here in Minnesota where a politician was murdered in cold blood and another shot nine times and left for dead, both those included family members, pretending that residential “protests” are harmless theater is head up your ass ignorance at best.

Opponents claim existing harassment laws are enough. If that were true, we would not repeatedly see organized mobs outside private homes. This bill provides clarity: protest in public spaces all you want, but do not transform neighborhoods into pressure points.

Courts have long upheld reasonable “time, place, and manner” restrictions. We regulate noise. We require permits. We restrict protests near schools and hospitals because rights coexist with responsibilities. Remember, Democrats pioneered “free speech zones” always hidden from Democrat events, candidates, conventions, etc…

What the DFL fails to acknowledge is that this legislation protects Democrats, Republicans, independents — everyone. Political winds change. Power shifts. The precedent set today will shield officials of all parties tomorrow. This is not about partisan advantage. It is about restoring a boundary that once was obvious.

When politics invades the home, it corrodes trust and escalates conflict. If we want to lower the temperature in our state, the first step is to agree that families are off-limits.

