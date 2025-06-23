His name is Dan Nordby and he’s one of the good guys. He took down, on a viral X video, that dirtbag rioter who assaulted a Sheriff’s deputy by throwing a can at him. The rioter was arrested.

“You know, they’re throwing homemade fireworks wrapped in shrapnel at the police horses. Disgusting. Then, I watched these two men taunting the police, they’d walk up to them and they were swearing, F— this, F— that, they’re throwing up gang signs, clearly just trying to start a fight. I was amazed because the members of the sheriff’s department, it was amazing to watch them keep their composure,” Nordby recalled. It was in that moment that Nordby explained how he was struck with empathy: “I was really disappointed because I know that these same guys that are harassing and soon would assault the officers, if they were at home and their mother had a heart attack or something devastating, those same officers would show up to help and that’s what was going through my mind. I was disappointed,” Nordby said.

You really need to read the story that accompanies this video.

One thing is very clear, these rioters are professionals. This is not a grass roots movement. These are paid, anti-American militants intent to do harm and cause mayhem. They work for Democrats. They are all, with no exception, leftwing militants that vote Democrat.

