We Minnesotans deserve an Attorney General who prioritizes results over headlines, fairness over political theatrics, and accountability over ideology. For too long, the office under Keith Ellison has leaned heavily into political battles, leaving everyday citizens wondering whether their concerns — from fraud prevention to consumer protection — actually matter.

Recent federal hearings have exposed this. There was an undeniable pattern of deflection, denial, and headline-grabbing posturing rather than clear answers or actionable leadership. Trust in the state’s top legal office is eroding rapidly, and that matters — because the attorney general doesn’t just argue in court; the office sets priorities that affect the daily lives of millions.

Elections exist for moments like this. They are the mechanism for holding officials accountable when voters believe an office has drifted from its core mission. We need to evaluate whether the current path reflects our values and whether leadership focused more on practical results is overdue. It is.

Change is not a partisan plea — it’s a demand for an office that works for all residents, not just a political agenda. Ellison’s office is strictly political and ignores the very people of this state, including those who support him. The upcoming election is the opportunity to reset priorities, restore credibility, and ensure Minnesota’s Attorney General serves the public first.

Dump Keith Ellison. Vote him out in November, he’s done enough damage and hurt far too many Minnesotans. Time for law and order.

