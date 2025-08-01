Here’s a roundup of Minnesota statewide news between July 25 and July 31, 2025:
📰 Major State News
1. St. Paul suffers major cyberattack
A sophisticated digital attack struck St. Paul beginning the morning of July 25, prompting a full system shutdown by city officials. Wi‑Fi outages occurred in public buildings and libraries, though emergency services remained unaffected.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz deployed the National Guard’s cyber protection unit to assist, while the FBI and private cybersecurity firms joined the response.
A MinnPost commentary called the breach a critical warning, noting Minnesota has deep technical expertise but lacks "disciplined execution" in cybersecurity readiness.
2. Refusal to share voter registration data
On July 30, GOP Rep. Duane Quam urged Secretary of State Steve Simon to reconsider his refusal to turn over Minnesota’s voter registration list to the Department of Justice, which had asked for compliance data under HAVA. Simon's office cited privacy concerns and lack of justification.
3. Senate vacancy & resignation
State Senator Nicole Mitchell (Woodbury) resigned effective July 25 following conviction on felony burglary charges.
Meanwhile, special elections to fill vacancies in Senate District 6 and House District 34B—the latter due to the assassination of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman—are underway. Hortman’s seat will be decided in a September 16 special election, with a primary on August 12.
First Republican filings and DFL candidates emerged in Brooklyn Park to contest Hortman’s seat.
4. New amphitheater in Minneapolis
An agreement signed in north Minneapolis will bring an 8,000-seat amphitheater to the Upper Harbor Terminal waterfront. The project received a $12 million state grant. First Avenue and the Minnesota Orchestra will co-manage.
🌩 Weather & Environment
5. Severe weather threats and air quality alerts
On July 27, the NOAA Storm Prediction Center issued an “Enhanced Risk” (level 3/5) for severe thunderstorms across southern and eastern Minnesota.
A powerful derecho system struck late July 28, moving into Minnesota with Category 2 hurricane-force winds, causing widespread damage.
A statewide air quality alert remained in effect through late July 25 due to persistent wildfire smoke, with hazy skies and elevated particulate levels.
🏀 Sports Highlights
6. Minnesota Lynx dominate at home
On July 25, the Minnesota Lynx beat the Las Vegas Aces 109–78 at Target Center for a commanding home victory. Napheesa Collier (25 pts, 9 reb) and Courtney Williams (23 pts on 10‑of‑12 shooting) led the offensive surge.
The win extended the Lynx’s undefeated home record (14–0), with average margins exceeding 22 points since early June.
🧭 Bottom Line
From cyber threats and political upheaval to extreme weather and cultural infrastructure in the Twin Cities, late July was packed with high-stakes developments across Minnesota.