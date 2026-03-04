The felony charges against Rachel Marie Welsch after threats were made against Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth expose a stark reality: political violence and intimidation are condemned loudly — unless it‘s a Republican.

Rachel Marie Welsch left voicemails saying things like “I’ll be at the end of that barrel,” language prosecutors interpret as a direct reference to firearm violence isn’t heated political speech — it is explicit intimidation tied to partisan grievance and a death threat.

Instead of uniform outrage across the political spectrum, reactions often follow predictable party lines. If a conservative activist threatened a Democrat leader in similar terms, headlines would frame it as evidence of right-wing extremism. Fundraising emails would cite it as proof of systemic danger. Media panels would demand accountability for rhetoric and ideology.

When the target is a Republican leader however, silence from the Democrats and maybe a minimal blurb from the media is very noticeable.

That inconsistency fuels public cynicism. Democrats cannot credibly argue that violence is unacceptable while minimizing or ignoring threats that align with their own ideological base.

One individual’s alleged criminal conduct does not define millions of Democrat voters. But it does expose an environment where anger is often amplified, dehumanization becomes normalized, and opponents are portrayed not merely as wrong — but as enemies deserving punishment. And that is part of the Democrat Party’s M.O.

Leaders across the political spectrum have a responsibility to draw firm boundaries. If activists, media figures, or elected officials tolerate language that hints at harm, they help create conditions where someone may interpret rhetoric as permission. It should be noted that is in the Democrat playbook. It’s called, “Nudge.”

Law enforcement must investigate threats impartially. Courts must apply the law consistently. But political parties must also police their own rhetoric with seriousness. Accountability cannot be reserved for ideological opponents. I have zero faith in the courts here. I’ll be surprised if there are any real consequences, or any consequences at all.

The broader lesson from this case is not partisan scoring — it is standards. If a party claims moral authority on civility and democratic norms, it must apply that standard when accusations implicate its supporters. But the Democrats will never do that. Their lust for power and their authoritarian desires far outweigh any sense of decency and fairness. This is not the party of JFK anymore. Their actions prove that.

Threats like the ones against Lisa Demuth should trigger unified condemnation — not strategic silence.

When former Speaker Melissa Hortman was gunned down Republicans stood shoulder to shoulder with Democrats condemning loudly and fiercely political violence, but alas, that appears to be one way street. Not a peep from Democrats about this. The media is pretty much silent, too. Well, at least they’re not trying to spin this as the Republicans fault. That’s about the best we’ll get.

Democracy collapses when intimidation replaces debate. Consistency in rejecting violence is the minimum requirement for anyone who claims to defend it.

The Democrats have failed. Pay attention, they’re telling you who they are.

