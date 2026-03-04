Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
5h

The Democrat Party is a cult and a clear and present danger to this country. It needs to be dismantled and banned and its leaders incarcerated.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Chip Drewry
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chip Drewry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture