Some time late Tuesday night or very early yesterday (Wednesday) morning someone or some people broke in to the home of slain Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her slain husband Mark’s home in suburban Brooklyn Park.

It didn’t take four days, and some asshole(s) see’s an opportunity to stick salt in the wounds of family members.

Brooklyn Park police responded Wednesday morning to the home of Minnesota state Rep Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, who were both killed over the weekend, to a report of a break-in. The Hortman home had been boarded up early Sunday after being processed by crime scene investigators the day prior, Brooklyn Park police said, per ABC News. Family members went to the home on Tuesday to remove valuables. Police were alerted to a break-in at 8 am on Wednesday that occurred overnight. Authorities at the scene found that the plywood covering the broken back window of the home had been pried off. "The home was once again processed by crime scene investigators for evidence of the burglary. The home appeared to have been searched by an unknown individual; however, the family has indicated that they don’t believe anything is missing," police said. Authorities have requested that anyone in the area check their surveillance footage and call the police department with any information they may have.

You really can’t go a whole lot lower than this. It’s well beyond sickening. It’s savage.

People like to tout “Minnesota Nice” and “One Minnesota.”

No. We are not nice, and we are not one. That’s just a fantasy world for those still stuck in the past, and for those not living in reality. We lost our innocence at the end of May, five years ago.

