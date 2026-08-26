In the important U.S. Senate race that will help define Minnesota’s future, the men and women who put their lives on the line every day have made their choice clear. Minnesota’s largest law enforcement association, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, has endorsed Republican Michele Tafoya over Democrat Peggy Flanagan. The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis has done the same.

The MPPOA has previously backed Democrats, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig. Its decision to stand with Tafoya signals something deeper. Confidence in her leadership, character, and unwavering commitment to public safety.

Executive Director David Titus put it plainly: the endorsement reflects “strong confidence in your leadership, character, and steadfast commitment to public safety.” The men and women who serve communities across the state, he added, deeply appreciate her dedication to ensuring both their safety and the safety of the citizens they protect.

Tafoya’s response captures the essence of responsible governance: supporting the officers who protect our communities with the tools, resources, and respect they need is not optional, it’s basic common sense.

Compare that with Flanagan’s record. She once called for “rethinking policing” and has spoken of “reimagining” public safety. In the years following 2020, Minnesota saw the real-world consequences of rhetoric that undermined law enforcement. Crime rose. Officers left the profession. Communities paid the price. Those who actually wear the badge remember.

Public safety is the first duty of government. Without safe streets, nothing else, schools, jobs, families, or opportunity can flourish. Law enforcement organizations understand this better than anyone. Their endorsement of Tafoya is a vote of confidence that she will stand with them in the U.S. Senate, not against them, like every DFL candidate.

Michele Tafoya isn’t a career politician. She’s a clear-eyed Minnesotan who has had enough, and recognizes that the thin blue line is essential, not optional. When the largest association of peace officers in the state and the officers who patrol Minneapolis itself both choose her, it’s not a close call. It’s a statement.

Law enforcement has spoken. The rest of us should listen.

Website: Michele Tafoya for U.S. Senate.

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