Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
Jul 16

All I can say is "Burn in hell you piece of garbage."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chip Drewry
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chip Drewry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture