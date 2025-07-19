Here’s a roundup of the major developments in Minnesota politics for the week of July 14–18, 2025:

🎯 1. Federal Charges in Political Shootings

Former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, and Senator John Hoffman and his wife wounded, in a targeted attack on June 14. This week, Vance Boelter was federally indicted on murder and stalking charges. Prosecutors say he confessed in a handwritten letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, claiming he acted under orders related to Governor Tim Walz—though officials dismissed this as delusional.

The case underscores rising political violence concerns, with lawmakers pushing for faster alerts to potential threats (e.g., proposals announced July 14).

⚖️ 2. DOJ Probing State Hiring and Legal Protections for Immigrants

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Minnesota’s state policy requiring supervisors to justify hiring decisions to diversify the workforce—a move tied to Trump-era anti-DEI trends. AG Pam Bondi and DOJ are positioning it as “merit-based hiring.” This is the latest in a wave of federal scrutiny of progressive state policies.

Separately, Reuters reported federal prosecutors considered charging Minnesota judges and defense attorneys for arranging virtual court sessions to shield undocumented defendants—part of a national crackdown on sanctuary/state autonomy.

🏛️ 3. State Officials Fighting Back

On July 14 , AG Keith Ellison joined a coalition of 23 attorneys general in suing the Trump Administration to restore nearly $70 million in frozen education funding slated for Minnesota schools.

Governor Tim Walz continues to denounce what he calls “hostile federal intrusion”—highlighting canceled grants and lack of communication from the White House on everything from veteran services to affirmative-action legal challenges .

👔 4. Scott Jensen Enters Gubernatorial Race

Former GOP state senator Scott Jensen announced on July 17 that he’s running again for Minnesota governor in 2026. He positioned himself as a moderate who can bridge partisan divides—returning after his 2022 loss to Tim Walz.

🗳️ 5. Minneapolis DFL Convention Approaches

With the DFL mayoral endorsing convention scheduled for July 19 in Minneapolis, the political spotlight falls on the crowded field: incumbent Jacob Frey, DeWayne Davis, Omar Fateh, Jazz Hampton, and Brenda Short are seeking the official party backing ahead of the November election.

🔍 Summary

This week marks a clear escalation in federal oversight of Minnesota—ranging from criminal charges tied to political violence to DOJ probes into state hiring practices and judges. In response, state leaders are challenging federal moves in court. Meanwhile, on the local front, the political landscape heats up with Scott Jensen’s gubernatorial bid and the upcoming DFL convention in Minneapolis shaping city leadership contests.

