📰 Key Developments
1. State Senator Nicole Mitchell Convicted & to Resign
July 18: A Becker County jury found DFL Senator Nicole Mitchell (Woodbury) guilty of first‑degree burglary and possession of burglary tools over an April 2024 break‑in at her stepmother’s house. The case has consequences for sentencing and the narrow DFL Senate majority.
July 21: Mitchell announced she will resign by August 4, 2025, triggering a special election in a suburban Twin Cities district that could threaten the Democrats’ one-seat majority.
2. DOJs Affirmative Action Civil Rights Investigation
The U.S. Department of Justice launched a civil rights probe into Minnesota’s Department of Human Services due to a policy requiring supervisors to justify hiring decisions involving non‑underrepresented candidates. Critics call it “illegal DEI.” States like Rhode Island and UC are facing similar investigations. Republican leaders support the federal review; DFL leadership opposes it.
3. Minnesota Bills in Reaction to Assassination
Following the assassination of House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman in June, lawmakers proposed legislation to protect the personal information of elected officials. Critics warn such proposals may limit transparency.
Minnesota’s special election to fill District 34B (Hortman’s seat) is scheduled for September 16, with a primary on August 12. The candidate filing deadline passed on July 23. Declared Democratic candidates include Christian Eriksen, Xp Lee, and Erickson Saye; Republican Ruth Bittner is the GOP nominee.
4. DFL Endorses Omar Fateh for Minneapolis Mayor
On July 24, the DFL officially endorsed State Senator Omar Fateh as its candidate in Minneapolis’s mayoral race, unseating two-term incumbent Jacob Frey. Fateh, a Somali-American democratic socialist, would be the first from his community to hold that office. The endorsement drew controversy after voting irregularities at the convention; Frey’s campaign has challenged the process.
Fateh’s platform includes rent control, affordable housing, and public college access; the mayoral election will use ranked-choice voting in November.
5. Governor Tim Walz Rules Out 2028 Presidential Run
On July 23, Governor Tim Walz clarified that if he runs for a third term in 2026, he will not pursue a 2028 presidential bid, quelling speculation about national ambitions after his 2024 VP role. He is expected to announce his decision after the Minnesota State Fair in September.
🌟 What to Watch Next
Developments in the District 34B special election (candidate filings, primary results, and general election dynamics).
Status of DOJ investigation — possible legal action or settlement.
Campaign activity in the Minneapolis mayoral race, including ballot filings and momentum shifts.
Governor Walz's 2026 gubernatorial decision, expected after the Minnesota State Fair in September.
