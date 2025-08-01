Here’s what unfolded in Minnesota political news between Friday, July 25, 2025 and Thursday, July 31, 2025:
📰 Major Minnesota Political Events (July 25–31, 2025)
🏛️ Senate Resignation
State Senator Nicole Mitchell (DFL, District 47) resigned her seat effective July 25, 2025 after being convicted of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools in Becker County.
A special election will be scheduled; the timeline and candidate list are still pending.
🏠 House District 34B Special Election
The seat was vacated by the assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman on June 14, 2025.
On July 11, Governor Tim Walz set a special election for September 16, 2025, with a primary on August 12.
Primary filing deadline passed on July 23, and several DFL candidates (Christian Eriksen, Xp Lee, Erickson Saye) plus Republican nominee Ruth Bittner are confirmed to run.
🧱 Capitol Security Incident
On July 27, a man with apparent mental health issues was found naked inside the Senate chamber of the State Capitol, claiming to be the governor.
Though initially not considered dangerous, he returned the next morning. The incident has prompted state lawmakers to call for tightened security protocols at the Capitol.
💻 Major Cyberattack Hits St. Paul
Starting July 25, a coordinated digital cyberattack significantly disrupted city operations in St. Paul. Public Wi-Fi, library systems, and other municipal networks were affected.
In response, Governor Walz deployed the National Guard, including cyber-protection units, and city officials shut down systems to contain the damage. Emergency services remained unaffected.
The FBI and private cybersecurity firms are investigating the incident.
💼 Release of Notorious Ax Murderer
On July 29, David Brom was released on work-release after serving over 35 years, following a 2023 law that allows juvenile offenders with life sentences to become eligible for parole after 15 years.
The decision has sparked controversy, particularly among Republican lawmakers who criticized the legislation as overly lenient. The law was supported by Gov. Walz and passed in the Democrat-led legislature.
💰 Education Funding Boost
On July 25, the U.S. Department of Education announced the release of previously frozen federal education funds, including $74 million allocated to Minnesota, with $61 million now available for the upcoming school year.
This includes about $8.6 million for St. Paul Public Schools and $4.5 million for Minneapolis Public Schools, covering after-school programs, class size reduction, and other support services.
📌 Context & Legislative Background
The 2025 legislative session ended in early June with a $66–67 billion biennial budget and a special session June 9–10, due to a tight 67–67 tie in the House and 33–33 tie in the Senate at times.
New security measures for lawmakers—including home security allowances (~$4,500/member)—were approved in light of the June shootings and rising safety concerns