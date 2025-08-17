Here’s a roundup of Minnesota political news from Saturday, August 9 through Friday, August 15, 2025:

Key Political Developments

1. Governor Walz's Third-Term Decision Remains Uncertain

On August 15, 2025, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported that Governor Tim Walz is still undecided about seeking a third term in 2026. Though he had previously signaled intent to run again, he is now privately reconsidering, influenced in part by the assassination of House Speaker Melissa Hortman. Party officials estimate there's roughly a 50-50 chance he will run. Meanwhile, several high-profile Democrats—including Secretary of State Steve Simon and Attorney General Keith Ellison—are preparing for potential statewide candidacies, which could trigger a cascade of open seats and reshuffle the statewide leadership roster.

2. Politicians Pledge to “Cool the Rhetoric” After Recent Shootings

In the wake of the tragic shootings that killed former Speaker Melissa Hortman and injured Sen. John Hoffman, a pledge has emerged across the state’s political landscape to temper partisan discourse. On August 15, NPR reported that Minnesota politicians have signed on, signaling a conscious commitment to pursue common ground.

3. Record-Setting Year for Special Elections in 2025

Minnesota is on track to tie a record with six special elections this year. As of now, three have already taken place, with more slated through the end of 2025. These emergent races are prompted by various reasons—death, criminal convictions, and resignations.

4. Special Election Primary for Hortman’s House Seat

In House District 34B—left vacant by the assassination of House Speaker Melissa Hortman—the DFL held a primary on August 12, which was won by former Brooklyn Park council member Xp Lee. The general special election is scheduled for September 16.

5. Upcoming Special Elections for State Senate Seats

Two special elections for State Senate seats—Districts 29 and 47—are scheduled for November 4, 2025.

District 29 : Vacated due to the death of Republican Sen. Bruce Anderson; DFL candidate Louis McNutt will face a Republican nominee to be decided August 26.

District 47: Now open following the resignation of DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell; the DFL nominee will be selected in an August 26 primary and face Republican Dwight Dorau.

6. St. Paul Cyberattack Response Enters New Phase

A major ransomware attack earlier in July disrupted many of St. Paul's systems. By August 10, city leaders announced significant recovery progress and launched Operation Secure St. Paul, including mass password resets for roughly 3,500 employees, facilitated through temporary setups at the RiverCentre. The city declined to pay the ransom.

