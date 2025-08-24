Minnesota Politics Weekly 8/24/25
Minnesota political news from August 18 through August 22, 2025
Major Political Developments
1. DFL Revokes Endorsement of Omar Fateh
On August 21, 2025, the Minnesota DFL Party withdrew its endorsement of State Senator Omar Fateh in the Minneapolis mayoral race, citing "substantial failures in the Minneapolis Convention's voting process.”
This move triggered a wave of criticism. U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and other local DFL officials publicly condemned the decision, accusing a board of mostly non-Minneapolis members of overriding the will of local delegates and undermining transparency.
The mayoral race has intensified:
Incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey formally challenged the convention results, contesting the endorsement outcome.
“Minneapolis for the Many” held a press conference in response to the revocation.
2. Representative Kristin Robbins Enters Governor’s Race
On August 20, 2025, State Rep. Kristin Robbins (R–Maple Grove) announced her candidacy for governor. She joins a GOP field that already includes Scott Jensen and Kendall Qualls.
Robbins, a four-term legislator and chair of the House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee, has gained attention for scrutinizing the Walz administration. Her prior support for Nikki Haley could complicate her standing within the Republican Party.
The DFL wasted no time criticizing her policy positions, arguing her leadership would hurt working-class Minnesotans. Governor Tim Walz's decision on whether to seek reelection—and other potential Democratic contenders like AG Keith Ellison and Secretary of State Steve Simon—remains a key question.
3. Security Enhancements for the State Capitol Under Consideration
In mid–August, the Minnesota Advisory Committee on Capitol Area Security convened to discuss potential security upgrades—such as installing metal detectors and considering gun bans—after serious breaches, including a tragic attack that killed former Speaker Melissa Hortman and injured others.
There’s growing urgency after another breach involving an individual found naked in the Senate chamber. While officials are open to enhanced measures, concerns remained around cost, legislative approval, and preserving the Capitol’s public openness.
Additional Legislative and Local Updates
Legislative Summaries from Local Representatives:
Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL) highlighted education-related achievements:
Indexing education funding to inflation
Investments in the READ Act and student mental health support
Defending universal free school meals
Reminded families about K–12 tax credits and deductions (offering ~$379 credit or ~$1,438 subtraction).
Rep. Youakim also celebrated the State Fair and encouraged visitors to the House booth for legislative engagement.
Rep. Kaohly Vang Her (DFL) invited constituents to visit the House booth at the State Fair and shared her involvement in community planning and local outreach events, such as a community BBQ addressing homelessness.
Others:
Sen. Tina Smith (D–MN) visited the State Fair and reflected on her tenure and future vision for the DFL.