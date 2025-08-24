“Minneapolis for the Many” held a press conference in response to the revocation.

This move triggered a wave of criticism. U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and other local DFL officials publicly condemned the decision, accusing a board of mostly non-Minneapolis members of overriding the will of local delegates and undermining transparency.

On August 21, 2025, the Minnesota DFL Party withdrew its endorsement of State Senator Omar Fateh in the Minneapolis mayoral race, citing "substantial failures in the Minneapolis Convention's voting process.”

On August 20, 2025, State Rep. Kristin Robbins (R–Maple Grove) announced her candidacy for governor. She joins a GOP field that already includes Scott Jensen and Kendall Qualls.

Robbins, a four-term legislator and chair of the House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee, has gained attention for scrutinizing the Walz administration. Her prior support for Nikki Haley could complicate her standing within the Republican Party.