Here are the major developments in Minnesota politics from August 1 through August 7, 2025:
Legislative and Policy Updates
New state laws in effect (Aug 1): Minnesota enacted stricter penalties for repeat DWI (driving while intoxicated) offenders—including longer durations for ignition interlock requirements—and expanded housing protections for individuals training service dogs.
Recognition for Rep. Ginny Klevorn: On August 6, the League of Minnesota Cities honored Representative Klevorn (DFL‑Plymouth) as a 2025 Legislator of Distinction for her strong collaboration with city leaders.
Political Violence and Security
Arraignment in lawmaker shooting case: On August 7, Vance Boelter pleaded not guilty to six federal counts—including murder, stalking, and firearms violations—for the assassination of former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, and the attempted murder of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife. The court designated the case as complex, citing the extensive evidence involved.
Broader legislative concerns: In the wake of this politically motivated violence, Minnesota lawmakers are re-evaluating their safety practices, balancing the need for security with the importance of maintaining public accessibility and democratic norms.
Elections and Political Shifts
Senate control at stake: Senator Nicole Mitchell (DFL‑Woodbury), convicted on felony burglary charges, announced her resignation effective by August 4, 2025. Her departure will trigger a highly competitive special election, jeopardizing the DFL's slim one-seat majority in the State Senate.
Progressive momentum in DFL: Reflecting a growing shift in party dynamics, Minneapolis State Senator Omar Fateh—a self-described socialist—secured the DFL endorsement for mayor of St. Paul. His ascent, paired with the rise of NYC's progressive Zohran Mamdani, underscores mounting ideological divisions within the Democrat Party.
St. Paul mayoral race heats up: On August 4, State Representative Kaohly Vang Her entered the St. Paul mayoral race, challenging incumbent Melvin Carter III. Her campaign emphasizes housing, property taxes, and downtown revitalization, setting the stage for a spirited contest ahead of the November election.
Cannabis Retail Expansion
Municipal cannabis stores considered: At least 13 Minnesota cities (including Elk River) are exploring municipally owned cannabis stores—the first of their kind in the U.S.—aiming to replicate the state’s profitable liquor muni model. These civic-run dispensaries must still coexist with privately licensed retailers under state law