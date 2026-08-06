For 16 years the Prairie Correctional Facility in Appleton has sat empty. 1,600 beds unused, maintenance crews flushing hundreds of toilets just to keep pipes from freezing, and a rural community still feeling the hole left when its largest employer closed in 2010. That long-idle asset is finally returning to productive use. CoreCivic signed a five-year contract with the DHS to house up to 1,600 ICE detainees. The facility is scheduled to reopen in stages this fall and reach full capacity by next spring.

This is good policy on multiple levels. First, it expands the capacity ICE needs to enforce immigration law effectively. A ready-made, purpose-built facility of this size in the Upper Midwest strengthens the St. Paul field office’s ability to hold people while their cases are processed, rather than scrambling for scarce jail space or shipping detainees across the country at higher cost and greater logistical strain.

Second, it restores jobs and economic activity to Appleton. When the prison closed, the town of roughly 1,350 lost hundreds of jobs and the tax base dwindled and so did local spending at local shops. Residents and local leaders have long hoped for its return of steady employment. Reopening creates those jobs again. Security, medical, food service, maintenance, administration, and a host of others, while generating tens of millions in annual revenue that supports the broader region. An existing building that has already been maintained and recently renovated is far more efficient than building new facility from scratch.

On another note, but similar, now that Walz has closed the Stillwater prison, or it will be very soon, there’s 1,600 available beds for additional ICE detainee’s if the Feds want to act on it.

Third, using a secure, professional detention facility is the responsible way to carry out the law. Immigration detention is a necessary administrative tool to ensure people appear for hearings and, when ordered, leave the country. A modern, properly staffed center with medical care, meals, and security standards is preferable to ad-hoc arrangements or releasing individuals who pose risks or simply disappear into the shadows. ICE’s partnership with experienced operators allows the agency to focus on its core mission while contractors handle day-to-day operations under federal oversight.

The United States has laws governing who may enter and remain. Enforcing those laws requires adequate infrastructure. Leaving a functional 1,600-bed facility vacant for a decade and a half while communities struggle is wasteful. Putting it back into service is the opposite. Practical, lawful, and beneficial to both national immigration control and a Minnesota town that has waited long enough for its economic engine to restart.

Appleton’s prison is no longer abandoned. It is becoming a working part of a functioning immigration system. That is progress.

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