Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Scot Winters, MD/PhD's avatar
Scot Winters, MD/PhD
Oct 9

I went to Minnesota public schools into the 7th grade. When my parents moved to another state, I was teaching the teachers in the new state how algebra worked. It was ridiculous! Minnesota used to have wonderful schools. I don't have to ask what happened. But I guess I'm glad that I left. So sorry for Minnesota; is it still L'Étoile du Nord? I think the star has fallen.

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Hugh Myers's avatar
Hugh Myers
Oct 9

‘no doubt bolstered by the “Learing Center”.

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