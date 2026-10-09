According to the latest Education Freedom Report Card, Minnesota ranks a dismal 33rd nationally. Florida claims the top spot for the fifth consecutive year, followed by Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, and Iowa. These leading states empower parents with expansive school choice, strong transparency rules, and real alternatives to failing government schools. Minnesota, by contrast, offers little beyond charter schools and homeschooling, ranking near the bottom at 44th in education choice.

Republican-led states understand a basic truth: parents, not bureaucrats, teachers’ unions, or activist teachers should decide how and where their children learn. Florida’s success comes from scholarship programs, curriculum transparency, and policies that put families first. Neighboring Iowa, ranked fifth, shows what is possible when lawmakers reject the status quo. Minnesota’s DFL leadership has refused to follow suit, leaving families trapped in a system that prioritizes adult interests and activism over student outcomes. The result is what you’d expect: middling rankings in transparency, return on investment, and civic education, and a near-bottom score on the freedom that matters most, parental choice.

If we want better results for our kids, we need to stop defending monopoly public schooling and start copying the proven models of Florida and the other top performers. Education freedom isn’t a partisan slogan; it’s the only reliable path to accountability and excellence.

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