Minnesota is playing a dangerous game of hide-and-seek with taxpayers. As the state rolls out its billion-dollar paid-leave program, officials refuse to answer the simplest question: “Will illegal aliens be eligible for these benefits?” Instead of transparency, Minnesotans get canned talking points, scrubbed webpages, and agencies suddenly “unable” to give a straight yes or no.

Why the silence? Because everyone knows the answer and it is “yes.” The law never requires legal immigration status. The state proudly says it won’t check it. And the same political class that tried to extend taxpayer-funded health care to illegal aliens now pretends it can’t explain who gets paid leave. It’s not confusion—it’s deliberate evasion. They don’t want you to know that you and I are on the hook. I’m pretty sick of paying someone else’s way especially when that someone else isn’t even supposed to be here.

State leaders dodge questions and hope taxpayers won’t notice the fine print. This is not transparency. It’s a shell game—and the people footing the bill are the ones being played.

Did anyone vote for this shit? Did anyone give permission for doing this? I didn’t.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness