There is no doubt Ilhan Omar has gotten away with crime and corruption, she’s as dirty as they come, but she’s protected. That could be coming to an end thanks to Republican State Representative Steve Drazkowski

This is from @RealRob_N on X.

Minnesota State Rep. Steve Drazkowski is calling on FBI Director Kash Patel and AG Pam Bondi to take immediate action and arrest the “career criminal” Ilhan Omar. An investigation by Minnesota Republican State Representative Steve Drazkowski confirms, beyond a shadow of a doubt: Ilhan Omar married her brother and admitted she would “do what she had to do” to get him papers to stay in the U.S. He has the receipts: witnesses, sworn affidavits, eviction notices, marriage certificate, DNA, and other documents. Rep. Steve Drazkowski: “I am presenting you with a copy of my letter and just a sampling of the materials available to you on these topics.” He is now demanding the arrest of Ilhan Omar for crimes including marriage fraud, tax fraud, immigration fraud, student loan fraud, perjury, bigamy, incest, kickbacks, bribery, campaign finance abuse — and for the crime of defrauding the United States government — spanning from the East Coast to the Mississippi River: Boston, Washington, New York, Chicago, and Florida. Rep. Steve Drazkowski: “She was found guilty of violations by the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board and was ordered to return those funds. Ms. @IlhanMN appears to be a serial career criminal.” And once she serves her sentence, the illegal alien to be deported by ICE.

This has been long overdue, Ilhan Omar has to go. She is by far the most rotten and hateful troll in congress. She and her henchmen have controlled Cedar Riverside through intimidation for far too long. Let’s hope this works out.

