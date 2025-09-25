For decades, American girls have fought tooth and nail for a simple, unassailable promise: the chance to compete on a level playing field, to earn scholarships, to chase dreams in sports that were once reserved only for boys. Title IX made that promise law. Today, that promise is under attack by Democrats—and Minnesota’s Republican lawmakers are fighting back.

Across the nation, tranny activists and Democrat politicians are pushing a radical agenda that erases the line between men’s and women’s sports. They tell us it’s about “inclusion,” but what it really means is that girls—girls who train every day, who sweat, bleed, and sacrifice—are being shoved aside. Scholarships, trophies, and victories they’ve worked their whole lives for are being handed to competitors with biological advantages. This is not fairness. This is theft.

That’s why twenty Minnesota Republican women boldly signed an amicus brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Idaho’s Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. These lawmakers—from House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth to Senators Julia Coleman, Karin Housley, and Carla Nelson—are saying what many won’t because they’re cowards or mentally ill: girls’ sports deserve protection. Period.

This is more than policy. It’s a fight for integrity and common sense. It’s a fight for girls who deserve to compete on equal footing. It’s a fight for fairness. The courts now have the chance to send a message: America will not let decades of progress for women’s athletics be erased.

Here in Minnesota, bills to preserve girls’ sports have been introduced, debated, and defeated by, you guessed it. DFL politicians—but the cause is far from lost. Republican lawmakers remain unyielding, standing as the last line of defense for every young woman who laces up her cleats, picks up her racket, or steps onto the court believing she has a fair shot.

I remember about 15 years ago the Democrats were pushing a false narrative they repeatedly said over and over. Republican war on women. Whatever happened with that? But now we have a very real Democrat war on women, and it is the Republicans standing up and fighting for women.

Uphold fairness. Protect girls. Defend the principle that achievement earned through dedication belongs to those who earned it. The Supreme Court has the chance to do the right thing—and Minnesota’s Republican women are making sure that message is heard loud and clear.

