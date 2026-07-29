In the wake of yet another brazen shooting in the quiet, affluent suburb of Edina, Minnesota Republicans are rightly demanding that federal authorities intensify their crackdown on Somali gangs terrorizing the Twin Cities. This is about public safety, the rule of law, and the basic expectation that those who live in America will respect its laws and assimilate into its culture, or get the fuck out.

This past Wednesday night near Yancey Park in Edina, residents reported hearing more than 20 gunshots. A large group of Somali youths had gathered at the park when the violence erupted. No injuries were reported this time, but the pattern is unmistakable. Congressman Tom Emmer and the state’s Republican congressional delegation have sent a letter to U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen urging stronger federal prosecution of these gangs. Emmer put it bluntly: “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if you won’t assimilate, then get the hell out of here. First it was an estimated $9 billion in fraud, now it’s out-of-control violence.”

The data backs the urgency. Somalis make up 2% of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro population yet account for at least 13% of the gang population. Investigators have linked 14 murders and over 100 shootings to Somali gangs in just the last two years. These crews have shot up high school graduations and assaulted opposing basketball players with tire irons. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher has publicly warned of about a dozen such gangs involving roughly 300 gangsters.

Local Democrat leadership prioritizes woke political correctness over protecting law-abiding citizens. Police hands are tied by soft-on-crime policies and the fear of being labeled racist for simply naming the problem. That’s why federal intervention is necessary. Prosecutors, agents, and judges not constrained by local politics can target the ringleaders, seize illegal weapons, and deport those who are here illegally or who have forfeited their right to remain through violent crime and massive welfare fraud.

It’s a sad and sickening testament that our courts have become woke kangaroo courts that clearly erased “blind justice” and replaced it with woke ideology that clearly our founders never envisioned, and have made them roll over in their graves.

Enough is enough with the bullshit. Enforce the law, restore order, and make clear that America is not a sanctuary for those who refuse to become Americans, and to assimilate. Those people are not Americans and never will be.

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