Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
2h

I feel for you, living with that type of BS. Unfortunately, I don't believe the feds are the solution. A sweep may provide temporary relief, but the problem is and has been the importation of 3rd world 7th century barbarians who do not share any of our western beliefs and whose published goal is to convert or kill.

Maybe if you got rid of the DFA and the other socialists, elected a conservative governor instead of jazz hands Walz, and a non-Muslim, totally corrupted attorney general you might stand a chance.

We (conservatives) all know what a shit hole they've made of Minnesota. Unfortunately, you all elected them and kept them in office. As ye sow...

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