Another election season in Minnesota, another round of school referendums.

Across the state, districts are again begging homeowners to approve higher property taxes for operating levies, construction bonds, technology upgrades, facility improvements, and expansion projects. The messaging is familiar: schools are struggling, budgets are tight, and children will suffer unless taxpayers approve more funding.

But many Minnesotans are beginning to ask an uncomfortable question:

If education spending keeps increasing, why do the results more often than not, get worse?

Taxpayers already contribute enormous sums to public education through state taxes, local property taxes, and federal funding. Over the past several decades, education spending has consistently skyrocketed. Yet at the same time, academic performance in districts has stagnated or declined.

Reading scores remain troubling. Math proficiency has slipped. Achievement gaps persist.

Parents increasingly express frustration about discipline, priorities, and transparency.

Despite this, school administrators and elected officials continue returning to voters with the same BS answer every few years:

More money.

At some point, the taxpayers have every right to demand accountability before approving another tax increase.

Supporting education should not require blind acceptance of endless spending growth.

Families throughout Minnesota are already struggling with inflation, rising utility bills, expensive groceries, increasing insurance costs, and unaffordable housing. Retirees on fixed incomes are watching property taxes consume larger portions of their budgets every year. Young families trying to buy homes are being squeezed by escalating tax burdens layered on top of mortgage costs.

School districts do not operate in a vacuum separated from economic reality.

When districts seek new funding, voters deserve more than emotional appeals and glossy mailers. We deserve detailed explanations about where current money is going, why existing resources are insufficient, and what reforms have been attempted internally before taxpayers are asked to cough up even more.

Too often, those conversations never happen because school districts don’t want them to.

Criticism is dismissed as being “anti-school” or “anti-child.” That framing is both unfair and dishonest. Citizens can value education while still believing public institutions should spend responsibly and prioritize core academic outcomes.

Before asking for additional tax increases, districts should demonstrate:

measurable academic improvement goals,

independent financial audits,

reductions in administrative overhead,

transparent long-term budgeting,

and clear prioritization of classroom instruction over nonessential spending.

Nobody is refusing to support schools. We are asking whether the current system is producing results that justify continually rising costs. Clearly it is not.

The responsible answer to the next referendum is “no.”

Just two short years ago Walz signed a more than 2.2 billion dollar increase to the education budget, and now quite a few districts are going to panhandle the already overtaxed Minnesotan for more money? Just last year we had districts begging for more money and every one of those damned referendums passed.

And still they want more.

NO. FUCK NO.

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