Minnesota Senate GOP Proposal to Cap Property Taxes
Republicans in the Minnesota Senate have introduced legislation aimed at limiting how quickly property taxes can increase.
Republicans in the Minnesota Senate have proposed legislation to limit how quickly property taxes can rise across the state. The plan would cap annual property-tax increases based on a formula tied to inflation and population growth. If local governments wanted to raise taxes beyond that limit, they would need approval from voters through a referendum.
The proposal would help homeowners facing steadily rising property-tax bills and would increase accountability by giving residents a direct say in major tax increases. Requiring voter approval ensures local governments justify higher spending before passing costs on to taxpayers.
It’s about time!
Zero chance of passing😖