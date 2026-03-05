Republicans in the Minnesota Senate have proposed legislation to limit how quickly property taxes can rise across the state. The plan would cap annual property-tax increases based on a formula tied to inflation and population growth. If local governments wanted to raise taxes beyond that limit, they would need approval from voters through a referendum.

The proposal would help homeowners facing steadily rising property-tax bills and would increase accountability by giving residents a direct say in major tax increases. Requiring voter approval ensures local governments justify higher spending before passing costs on to taxpayers.

