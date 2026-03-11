Every single session it’s the same old story. Regulate, Mandate, Ban, dream up new laws to enforce the theft of freedom, rinse, and repeat. Every. F**king. Session. And it’s always, 100% of the time disguised as “safety” or “protection.” That’s just a big pile of 🐂💩.

My message to them is very plain and simple. Get off our backs and leave us alone.

We’ve been getting along just fine for the last 168 years as a state, and now all of a sudden we’re not? Go blow. We’re just fine.

A bipartisan group of Minnesota lawmakers, including Erin Maye Quade (DFL) and Eric Lucero (R), is proposing new regulations on artificial intelligence, including a potential ban on chatbot use for anyone under 18. While framed as consumer protection, these proposals do more harm than good.

Artificial intelligence is one of the most important technological breakthroughs of the century. Restricting access would put young Minnesotans at a disadvantage. AI already serves as a powerful educational tool, helping students learn languages, write code, conduct research, and explore ideas. Banning minors from using it would hinder learning rather than protect it.

The legislation also reflects a broader problem: regulating a technology that is still rapidly evolving. Heavy-handed, jackboot to the neck rules introduced stifle innovation and push entrepreneurs elsewhere. Minnesota should be competing to attract AI research and development, not creating barriers that discourage it.

Artificial intelligence should be guided by education and innovation—not restricted by unfounded fear.

