In the fetid swamp of modern American “journalism,” few acts capture the depravity quite like Rochelle Olson, a columnist on the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Editorial Board, raising a gleeful “Cheers” to Governor Tim Walz for his vote to pardon Tou Lue Vang, an illegal alien convicted of repeatedly raping a 10-year-old girl.

Olson chose to applaud Walz for helping erase the felony record of a child rapist so he could stay in the country, and the Star Tribune chose to publish it. Let that sink in. A child. Ten years old, raped over years in her own home, Olson and the Star Tribune’s response? Cheers. That’s just vile and depraved.

If you look at the photo of Rochelle Olson, you can tell it must be a tranny. He sure looks like a guy to me.

Vang began preying on the girl when she was 10. He admitted to the abuse dismissively calling it a “minor thing” tied to his “cultural norms.” Isn’t that “inclusion” and celebrating diversity and multiculturalism bullshit just grand! He received probation, not prison, and faced deportation. The Board of Pardons, Walz, Keith Ellison, and the Chief Justice unanimously wiped his slate clean after the now-adult victim wrote a forgiving letter. Forgiveness from a victim is powerful, but it does not obligate society to grant legal absolution, especially to a non-citizen whose presence here was always conditional. And it also comes to this. He raped a 10 year-old. Fuck forgiveness, the law is quite clear. It’s a crime that carries heavy consequences. What in the fuck is so hard about that to understand? Those fucktards on the Board of Pardons just don’t get it. Three fuckdummies who should be working at a carwash instead of the positions they hold.

The Ramsey County Attorney opposed it. Common sense screamed against it. Yet Olson cheered.

This is not journalism; it is moral depravity. It is the grotesque prioritization of an offender’s “redemption arc” and family unity over the visceral, life-altering violation of a child. Olson didn’t just contextualize, she celebrated. In doing so, she revealed the hollow soul of herself and the Star Tibune, an institution that lectures endlessly about “protecting the vulnerable” while whitewashing the most indefensible leniency toward predators. The same outlet that hyperventilated over mean tweets find ways to soften child rape when it fits the narrative of illegal sanctuary, and compassion or anti-deportation zealotry.

Where was Olson’s “Cheers” for the little girl robbed of her innocence? For the parents? For every Minnesotan who expects public officials to put citizen safety above performative mercy for illegal aliens with histories of sexual violence? Instead, Walz, the man who helped engineer this pardon gets the warm fuzzy treatment. This is the same Walz who, with his board, treated a child rape conviction as a mere speed bump on the road to second chances. Olson’s column didn’t grapple with the horror; it airbrushed it.

The Star Tribune’s editorial instincts are a disgrace to any newspaper that claims to serve the public. They expose a class of coastal-urban pundits utterly detached from the primal protective instincts that define decent society. Parents do not “move on” from child rape with a letter and a pardon. Communities do not cheer when officials shield foreign national sex offenders from consequences. Normal human beings recoil. And they get angry.

Rochelle Olson’s “Cheers” is a neon sign of ideological capture and ethical collapse. It tells victims, families, and citizens that their trauma ranks below elite notions of compassion. In a sane world, such a columnist would face professional ruin for this abdication. Instead, she sits comfortably on the Editorial Board, penning her next dispatch on governance.

The pardon of Tou Lue Vang was indefensible. Olson’s celebration of it is unforgivable. Some shit stains on the soul do not wash out with victim statements or community letters. They endure as testaments to a press that has intentionally erased its most basic duty: calling evil by its name without apology.

The Star Tribune is an unrivaled enemy of the people of Minnesota.

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