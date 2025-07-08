Such good news!

Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman was just released from the hospital after surviving an assassination attempt three weeks ago after being shot nine times by death penalty candidate Vance Boelter in a story that made national and world headlines.

Senator Hoffman went directly from the hospital to a rehab facility according to a family spokesman He walked out of the hospital under his own power as the photo shows. Hopefully his stay in rehab will be short term.

