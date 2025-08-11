The Minnesota Supreme Court just handed gun owners a big win—ruling that “ghost guns” are legal under state law unless federal law says otherwise. In other words, judges did their job: they read the law as written, not as anti-gun politicians wish it was.

The Left calls these firearms “untraceable” and dangerous, but that’s scare tactics. Criminals don’t follow gun laws anyway—this ruling protects law-abiding citizens from needless prosecution.

Paired with this year’s decision allowing 18- to 20-year-olds to carry, the message is clear: the Second Amendment is alive and well in Minnesota. Rights don’t disappear because politicians panic. The Constitution still matters—and last week, the court proved it.

Leave a comment

Share Minnesota Madness