Minnesota Supreme Court Gets It Right on Gun Rights
The Constitution still matters—and last week, the court proved it
The Minnesota Supreme Court just handed gun owners a big win—ruling that “ghost guns” are legal under state law unless federal law says otherwise. In other words, judges did their job: they read the law as written, not as anti-gun politicians wish it was.
The Left calls these firearms “untraceable” and dangerous, but that’s scare tactics. Criminals don’t follow gun laws anyway—this ruling protects law-abiding citizens from needless prosecution.
Paired with this year’s decision allowing 18- to 20-year-olds to carry, the message is clear: the Second Amendment is alive and well in Minnesota. Rights don’t disappear because politicians panic. The Constitution still matters—and last week, the court proved it.
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
https://www.mnsenaterepublicans.com/mathews-mekeland-statement-on-supreme-court-firearms-decision/