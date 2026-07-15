Minnesotans, brace yourselves. The shiny new socialist government “gift” sold to you by Tim Walz and his DFL cronies as compassionate paid leave is turning out to be exactly what critics warned: a bloated, unsustainable entitlement program that’s already devouring hundreds of millions of your hard-earned dollars, and it’s poised to get worse. A new study dropping by the end of this month could jack up the paid leave payroll tax even higher, proving once again that big government promises come with a hidden price tag that ordinary people and job creators end up paying.

Let’s cut through the bullshit. This program, rammed through in 2023, launched in January 2026 with a so-called “modest” 0.88% payroll tax on wages split between employers and employees. Sounds reasonable on paper, right? Wrong. In just six months, it’s already shelled out nearly $600 million in benefits to 75,000 recipients. Premium collections are lagging, but don’t worry, the $668 million+ seed fund (your tax dollars, of course) is papering over the cracks for now. Average weekly payouts hover around $1,083, and usage is running hotter than expected. Now the actuaries are sharpening their pencils for 2027, with the rate allowed to climb as high as 1.1%. That’s not a tweak; that’s a direct hit to paychecks across the state.

This was entirely predictable. Republicans and business groups like the NFIB sounded the alarm from day one. The initial projections were fantasy. Costs ballooned before the first claim was even paid, forcing the rate up from an earlier 0.7% estimate to 0.88%. Now, with real-world data showing higher demand, especially from lower-wage workers outside the Twin Cities, the DFL’s utopia is cracking. Walz and company touted “smooth and efficient” operations, but reports of delays, denials, and administrative headaches for real Minnesotans keep pouring in. Meanwhile, the state won’t even clarify basic questions like eligibility for illegal aliens (they do get this benefit).

Here’s the brutal truth: This isn’t “paid leave.” It’s a wealth transfer machine dressed up in feel-good rhetoric. In simple terms, it’s socialism. Employers already squeezed by inflation, regulations, energy costs, and Walz’s other leftist experiments are on the hook for at least half the tab. Many will eat the full cost to avoid alienating workers, which means less money for raises, hiring, or staying competitive. Small businesses with 30 or fewer employees get a temporary discount (0.66%), but that’s cold comfort when the overall burden grows. Employees see it as a stealth tax deduction from their own paychecks, post-tax dollars funneled into a state bureaucracy that decides who gets what, when, and for how long. Classic socialism.

The DFL’s response? More studies, more spin, and zero accountability. They’ll blame “unexpected demand” or “success,” ignoring that every similar program in blue states has seen costs spiral. That’s how socialism works. It’s just too damned expensive.

This is the same party that ballooned state spending, protected sanctuary policies, and pushed radical agendas while lecturing families about fairness. Now they’ve created another dependency pipeline that crowds out private solutions where businesses and workers negotiate benefits that actually fit their needs without a one-size-fits-all socialist mandate from St. Paul.

We normal Minnesotans have it right: Government should empower people, not trap them in a cycle of higher taxes and diminished opportunity. True compassion comes from economic growth, not confiscating more wages to fund a program that was unsustainable from its very first idea, long before the ink was even dry on the bill. Minnesotans deserve better than endless tax hikes disguised as progress. If the study confirms what everyone outside the DFL bubble sees coming, it’s time to demand repealing the entire socialist debacle known as Minnesota Paid Leave.

Walz’s paid leave experiment is failing working Minnesotans the same way every big-government giveaway does: by promising the moon, delivering bureaucracy, and sending the bill to you. Actually it was a failure long before it reached the governors desk for his signature.

Get rid of it.

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