In the frozen heart of the Midwest, where hardworking Minnesotans scrape by under the weight of skyrocketing taxes and endless government handouts, Governor Tim Walz has just delivered another slap in the face to every law-abiding citizen. Fresh testimony from his own administration reveals that Minnesota’s Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) program—funded by your payroll taxes—is now bankrolling up to 12 weeks of paid “recovery time” for rioters who got a whiff of tear gas while clashing with federal agents. That’s right: while you’re grinding away at your job to pay the bills, Walz is turning taxpayer dollars into cushy vacations for the very agitators who torched our streets and disrupted our communities.

Let’s cut through the spin. This all stems from Operation Metro Surge, a no-nonsense federal crackdown launched by the Trump administration in December 2025 to root out criminal illegal aliens involved in massive COVID relief and welfare fraud schemes—most tied to Somali networks that have drained billions from our state coffers. When ICE agents moved in to enforce the law, leftist protesters—emboldened by years of Walz’s soft-on-crime policies—erupted into riots across the Twin Cities. Federal officers had no choice but to deploy tear gas to restore order, and tragically, two individuals were shot in self-defense incidents. But instead of condemning the chaos, Walz’s crew is now rewarding the participants with state-funded downtime.

During a state hearing on February 24, 2026, Deputy Commissioner Evan Rowe and PFML Director Greg Norfleet—both Walz appointees—admitted under questioning that applicants are citing “harm and damage” from chemical munitions as grounds for paid leave. Norfleet even confirmed inquiries flooding in from protesters, their doctors, and insurers, all linked to the “violence” of Operation Metro Surge. Benefits? Up to 90% of wages, capped at $1,423 a week, for 12 weeks straight. That’s over $17,000 per rioter, courtesy of the same taxpayers who footed the bill for the $200 million in damages and cleanup from these very riots. Walz has the gall to demand federal reimbursement for those costs, whining that Trump “broke” Minnesota—when it’s his radical policies that invited the mayhem in the first place.

This is corruption. Walz, the so-called “progressive” darling who let Minneapolis burn during the 2020 George Floyd riots, has a track record of coddling criminals while ignoring victims. Remember how he delayed calling in the National Guard as rioters looted businesses and torched a police precinct? Or how his administration has overseen billions in fraud from daycare, autism services, housing, and Medicaid scams—most of it linked to the Somali community now protesting immigration enforcement? Now, he’s weaponizing a program meant for legitimate medical needs to subsidize anti-law-enforcement militant activism. It’s no wonder conservative voices are howling: this is taxpayer money fueling the next wave of unrest.

Walz’s PFML isn’t about helping families—it’s a slush fund for asshole activists. While we’re paying higher taxes to cover these “benefits,” small businesses shattered by riots get nothing but empty promises. Republicans in the legislature must demand audits, claw back these payouts, and hold Walz accountable before he bankrupts us all. If this is the “Minnesota Nice” he preaches, count me out. Fuck “Minnesota Nice.”

Leave a comment