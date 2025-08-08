Here’s a roundup of the most significant Minnesota news from August 1 through August 8, 2025:

New state laws took effect on August 1, including enhanced DWI requirements (longer ignition interlock mandates for repeat offenders), expanded housing protections for service-dog trainers, and a modest speed limit increase for farm equipment to 35 mph. These measures followed a deadly drunk-driving incident and aim to improve safety and accessibility.

Anniversary remembrance: August 1 marked the 18th anniversary of the tragic I-35W bridge collapse, honoring the 13 lives lost in 2007 and remembering the 145 injured.

Air quality alert: On August 1, Minneapolis had the second-worst air quality among major cities worldwide, due to wildfire smoke, prompting a health advisory through the weekend.

Cyberattack fallout: On August 8, House Republicans demanded answers from St. Paul officials regarding an ongoing cyberattack first detected on July 25, which continues to disrupt city services.