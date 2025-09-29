Minnesota This Weekend
Here are some key statewide and regional headlines out of Minnesota for September 27–28, 2025
Major Headlines & Developments
Gun violence, trauma & demands for legislative action
On September 27, parents of surviving children from the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting—along with community members—rallied at the Minnesota State Capitol demanding that Gov. Tim Walz call a special legislative session to ban assault weapons. Minnesota Reformer
The one-month anniversary of the mass shooting was marked with remembrance ceremonies and calls for action. MPR News+1
Meanwhile, multiple fatal pedestrian and vehicular strikes drew attention:
A man crossing a street in Minneapolis was struck first by a car, then a bus, and died. CBS News
A cyclist in Stillwater is hospitalized in serious condition after being hit by a car.
Public safety & structural incidents
In Wood Lake, southwestern Minnesota, a fire department vehicle rolled over after veering off-road. One person died and two (including a child) were critically injured. Authorities say alcohol may have been involved and none were wearing seat belts. Firehouse
In the Twin Cities, the Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service was held Sunday (Sept 28), honoring six firefighters who died in the line of duty. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
In St. Paul, a first-of-its-kind incubator was launched to support Latina-owned businesses — part of efforts to boost entrepreneurship and cultural equity. CBS News
Local news & regional stories
Duluth is facing a housing crunch: a new analysis indicates the city must add ~9,000 housing units over the next decade to keep up with (modest) population growth. MPR News
A Dakota-led nonprofit launched a video series aimed at fostering cultural learning and connection across communities. MPR News
In Minneapolis–St. Paul, events over the weekend included the Midwest’s largest cannabis festival (Legacy Cup), sketchwalks, Renaissance Festival activities, and a lantern parade. Axios
Sports & culture
The Minnesota Gophers rallied back from a 14-point deficit to defeat Rutgers 31–28 in a close football contest. The Daily Gopher
In baseball, the Minnesota Twins were shut out 3–1 by the Phillies, thanks largely to an excellent pitching performance by Aaron Nola. Reuters
A new exhibit “Julia Child: A Recipe for Life” opened at the Minnesota History Center (St. Paul) on Sept. 27, featuring a segment on Minnesota culinary history. Axios
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.