A cyclist in Stillwater is hospitalized in serious condition after being hit by a car.

A man crossing a street in Minneapolis was struck first by a car, then a bus, and died. CBS News

The one-month anniversary of the mass shooting was marked with remembrance ceremonies and calls for action. MPR News+1

On September 27 , parents of surviving children from the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting—along with community members—rallied at the Minnesota State Capitol demanding that Gov. Tim Walz call a special legislative session to ban assault weapons. Minnesota Reformer

In Wood Lake, southwestern Minnesota, a fire department vehicle rolled over after veering off-road. One person died and two (including a child) were critically injured. Authorities say alcohol may have been involved and none were wearing seat belts. Firehouse

In the Twin Cities, the Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service was held Sunday (Sept 28), honoring six firefighters who died in the line of duty. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul