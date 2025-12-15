🗞️ Top Local and State Headlines

GOP Straw Poll Results: Perennial candidate Kendall Qualls won the Minnesota Republican gubernatorial straw poll on Saturday, signaling early positioning ahead of precinct caucuses and the 2026 governor’s race. Minnesota Reformer

Tragic School Parking Lot Shooting: A student was critically injured and an adult suspect died by apparent suicide in a shooting incident at Stewartville High School’s parking lot early Friday/Saturday morning. Authorities continue investigating, and support services were mobilized for students and families. People.com

🏒 Sports Highlights

Minnesota Wild (NHL): The Wild edged the Ottawa Senators 3–2 with a late goal , marking their third straight win and momentum in mid-December hockey. Reuters

Gophers Basketball: The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team beat Texas Southern 89–53 , powered by Cade Tyson’s 38 points , as the season continues in Minneapolis. Reuters

College Basketball in Minnesota:

• Winona State men’s team beat Sioux Falls; women’s team also posted a win. Winona State University Athletics

• Minnesota State women’s team dominated Augustana 108–60. MNSU Mavericks

Other College/Prep Sports: Minot State defeated Minnesota-Crookston in men’s basketball and Minnesota-Duluth hockey lost to Arizona State. MSU Athletics+1

🌡️ Weather & Weekend Conditions

Minnesota braced for dangerous cold and subzero wind chills over the weekend. Forecasts warned of temperatures dipping well below zero with wind chills possibly near –35°F in parts of the state, and frostbite risk on exposed skin within minutes. CBS News+1

📍 Other Regional News & Community Info

Lottery Results: Minnesota Lottery winning numbers for Dec 13 draw were shared (Powerball & North 5). St. Cloud Times+1

Weather-Friendly Weekend Activities: Despite the cold, events like the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train at Union Depot, Black Santa at the Urban League, and art open studios offered seasonal options. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

