1. Public Safety, Crime & Incidents

In Chisago City (Chisago County), two teenagers (ages 15 & 17) were killed and three others seriously injured in an overnight crash near Stacy & Ivywood Trails. CBS News+1

In the North Loop (Minneapolis) neighborhood of Minneapolis, a man was discovered with a gunshot wound in an alley off First Avenue North early Saturday; no arrests yet. CBS News

In Prior Lake, a man was arrested after allegedly pointing a long gun at a group of people who, he claimed, were “too loud” in a condominium parking lot. CBS News

In southeastern Minnesota, investigators linked two swatting incidents to a terrorist organization that targets children via extortion and violence. CBS News

In St. Paul, nearly one year after 60 trees were vandalized, authorities report 32 more trees cut “just a few feet from the ground” near Shepard Road along the Mississippi River. CBS News

Implications:

The Chisago County crash underscores risks of under-age driving or late-night passenger loads; local law enforcement may increase patrols.

The North Loop shooting and Prior Lake incident reflect continuing concerns about gun violence and public safety in metro areas.

Linking swatting to organized terror is unusual and suggests law-enforcement may shift tactics (and jurisdictional coordination).

The tree-vandalism pattern in St. Paul raises questions about motives (environmental damage? targeted nuisance?) and may trigger stronger park-system surveillance.

2. Government / Public Policy

The Minnesota State Capitol discussion: The federal government shutdown entered day 26 over the weekend; meanwhile, Minnesota’s paid family and medical leave program officially begins, and the field of candidates for state Attorney General is under scrutiny. KSTP.com 5 Eyewitness News

Takeaway: The extended federal shutdown continues to place pressure on state agencies (e.g., border, natural resources). The rollout of Minnesota’s paid leave program marks a significant policy shift for the state’s workforce and may prompt adjustments in employer practices.

3. Weather & Environment

On Sunday, Minnesota experienced a sunny day with warmer temperatures heading toward the low-to-mid 60s. However, winds picked up with gusts as high as 30 mph. CBS News+1

The forecast for Saturday night into Sunday pointed to windy conditions overnight; rain chances will rise into Monday/Tuesday. CBS News

Practical notes: If you’re outdoors this Sunday, the mild temperature is welcoming but expect stronger winds—outdoor events may need contingency plans for wind-sensitive structures or signage.

4. Sports

In college football, the Minnesota Golden Gophers were routed by the Iowa Hawkeyes 41-3 on Oct 25. ESPN.com+2ESPN.com+2

In the Minnesota Wild’s NHL action, they lost 6-2 to the Utah Mammoth in St. Paul on Oct 25. standard.net+1

Meanwhile, the Minnesota United FC are set to begin their MLS playoff run on Monday, with preparations and what-to-know published Oct 26. MPR News

5. Business & Economy

A diaspora-banking roadshow for Equity Bank of Kenya kicked off in Minnesota, aimed at U.S.-based Kenyan nationals and highlighting Kenya’s reliance on remittances (US-based diaspora sent ~54% of Kenya’s 2024 remittances). Mshale

Bankruptcy filings over the past week in western Minnesota counties (Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, etc.) were published Oct 25. Inforum

Insight:

The diaspora banking initiative suggests Minnesota’s global-immigrant links are economically relevant—financial firms are targeting diaspora markets locally.

Increased bankruptcy filings in northwest Minnesota may signal stress in local rural economies or specific sectors; worth watching regional patterns.

6. Community & Miscellaneous