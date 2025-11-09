Minnesota This Weekend 11/9/25
Here are several regional headlines from Minnesota during the weekend of Saturday, November 8 to Sunday, November 9, 2025
1. Weather / First winter blast
A fast-moving Alberta clipper brought accumulating snow to extreme southwest Minnesota on Saturday. MPR News
Officials say that this weekend marks the coldest airmass of the season for the region, with wind chills dropping into the single digits Sunday morning. MPR News+1
In southeast Minnesota, the anticipated first snowfall prompted highway crews to prepare for possible slick conditions despite only light accumulations. ABC 6 News - kaaltv.com
Driving safety was emphasised as roads could become hazardous even with light snow and low temperatures. ABC 6 News - kaaltv.com
2. Social / Policy – SNAP benefits & government shutdown impacts
A Friday night emergency order by the United States Supreme Court paused a lower-court ruling that would have restored full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November. In Minnesota, more than 440,000 residents depend on those benefits. Minnesota News Network+1
The move added to the strain on families reliant on food assistance, with state officials in Minnesota expressing concern about food insecurity. MinneapoliMedia+1
3. Agriculture – Beef checkoff referendum
In St. Paul, beef producers are being asked to vote in a referendum to increase the state’s “beef checkoff” fee by 50 cents per head (from $1.00 to $1.50) to fund additional research and promotion efforts. Refunds would still be available to producers who opt out. Worthington Globe
4. Local/Community – Creative rescue in Coon Rapids
In Coon Rapids, Minnesota, police officers used handcuffs in an improvised way to free a hawk trapped in the netting of a batting cage at Sand Creek Park. The hawk was reportedly freed safely and flew away healthy. MinneapoliMedia
