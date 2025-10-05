Key Minnesota News — October 4–5, 2005

Polio Case in Central Minnesota

On October 4, 2005, Minnesota public health officials reported that an infant in central Minnesota had been infected with the poliovirus, a highly unusual occurrence. MPR News

The case puzzled state health experts who investigated how the virus entered the otherwise seemingly low-risk population. MPR News

This incident drew national attention as it was among the rare polio cases in the U.S. in that period. CBS News

Heavy Rain / Flooding in East-Central Minnesota

October 4–5, 2005 saw a severe rainfall event in east-central Minnesota, described as a “mega-rain” event. dnr.state.mn.us+1

A stationary frontal boundary stalled over the region, causing persistent heavy precipitation. dnr.state.mn.us

The rainfall occasioned flooding and hydrologic stress in rivers, streams, and low-lying areas. dnr.state.mn.us+1

Government / Public Records

On October 4, 2005, the Minnesota Department of Administration (IPAD) received a request from an attorney seeking access to certain data maintained by the Department of Labor and Industry. The matter concerned whether the identity of a complainant (in an internal investigation) was public or private under Minnesota’s data practices law. mn.gov // Minnesota’s State Portal

The University of Minnesota’s Senate Committee on Finance and Planning met on October 4, 2005; minutes of that meeting are archived. University Digital Conservancy

Local/Community-Level Mentions