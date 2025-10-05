Minnesota This Weekend
Here are a few notable regional-Minnesota news items from October 4–5, 2005
Key Minnesota News — October 4–5, 2005
Polio Case in Central Minnesota
On October 4, 2005, Minnesota public health officials reported that an infant in central Minnesota had been infected with the poliovirus, a highly unusual occurrence. MPR News
The case puzzled state health experts who investigated how the virus entered the otherwise seemingly low-risk population. MPR News
This incident drew national attention as it was among the rare polio cases in the U.S. in that period. CBS News
Heavy Rain / Flooding in East-Central Minnesota
October 4–5, 2005 saw a severe rainfall event in east-central Minnesota, described as a “mega-rain” event. dnr.state.mn.us+1
A stationary frontal boundary stalled over the region, causing persistent heavy precipitation. dnr.state.mn.us
The rainfall occasioned flooding and hydrologic stress in rivers, streams, and low-lying areas. dnr.state.mn.us+1
Government / Public Records
On October 4, 2005, the Minnesota Department of Administration (IPAD) received a request from an attorney seeking access to certain data maintained by the Department of Labor and Industry. The matter concerned whether the identity of a complainant (in an internal investigation) was public or private under Minnesota’s data practices law. mn.gov // Minnesota’s State Portal
The University of Minnesota’s Senate Committee on Finance and Planning met on October 4, 2005; minutes of that meeting are archived. University Digital Conservancy
Local/Community-Level Mentions
The Winthrop News (a local Minnesota newspaper) had coverage for October 5, 2005, including items about city affairs, vehicle/insurance, and municipal departments. wth.stparchive.com
Also, the Minnesota Historical Society’s newspaper collections and digital archives provide many local and regional newspapers from that era (though access after 1977 may require library privileges). Minnesota Historical Society
