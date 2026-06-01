Twin Cities

Minneapolis residents continued reacting to the resignation of former police chief Brian O’Hara, one of the biggest local political stories of the weekend.

A $14 million Dakota cultural center, the Wakąn Típi Center, officially opened in St. Paul, marking a major cultural and historical milestone.

Highway 65 reconstruction in Blaine officially began, launching a multi-year project that will replace several signalized intersections with grade-separated interchanges.

Residents in Edina and near the Minneapolis border reported a black bear wandering through neighborhoods and backyards during the weekend.

Authorities identified two people killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash involving a Metro micro-transit bus in Bloomington.

Northwest Minnesota

A 29-year-old man drowned Saturday at Little Emily Lake in northern Minnesota; authorities investigated the incident over the weekend.

Political news with regional significance: Amy Klobuchar announced former Ben Schierer as her lieutenant governor running mate. Fergus Falls is a major northwest Minnesota community.

Northeast Minnesota

Fire crews responded to a demolition pile fire Sunday.

A father and son were rescued from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness after a distress signal was received.

Duluth’s summer tourism season accelerated as warm weather brought heavy use of parks, trails, and outdoor attractions.

The Lake Superior Zoo temporarily closed its big-cat exhibits for facility upgrades.

West Central Minnesota

Regional attention focused on the statewide political announcement involving former Fergus Falls mayor Ben Schierer joining Amy Klobuchar’s ticket.

Warm temperatures and periodic thunderstorms affected much of west-central Minnesota throughout the weekend.

East Central Minnesota

No major breaking incidents dominated headlines, but warm temperatures, scattered showers, and storm chances were the primary concerns across the region.

Southwest Minnesota

Forecasters highlighted southwest Minnesota as one of the areas with the greatest potential for thunderstorms Sunday, including some stronger storms.

Periods of heavy rain and gusty winds accompanied several storm cells moving through the region.

Southeast Minnesota

Warm, humid conditions continued through the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorm activity.

Transportation and tourism agencies reported increased travel activity as summer-like weather continued across southeastern Minnesota.

Minnesota Sports

Minnesota Twins

The Twins lost 9–3 to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Pittsburgh completed a three-game sweep.

Twins pitchers struggled throughout the series, and the club has now lost five straight games.

Minnesota Vikings

OTAs continued this weekend.

The club’s biggest headline was the hiring of new general manager Nolan Teasley.

Attention remains focused on the quarterback competition involving Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Wolves remain in offseason mode after their playoff run ended earlier this month.

Discussion around roster moves and offseason priorities continues as the NBA Finals approach.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild remain in offseason mode following their playoff elimination.

Offseason focus continues to center on roster decisions and maintaining a competitive core around Kirill Kaprizov.

Statewide Weather

Tonight (Sunday Night)

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible.

Lows generally in the upper 40s north to lower 60s south.

Some storms may produce gusty winds, especially in western Minnesota.

Monday

Morning clouds and a few lingering showers.

Drier conditions developing during the afternoon for much of the state.

Highs mainly in the 70s, with some lower 80s possible in southern Minnesota.

Additional isolated afternoon thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

Looking Ahead

Warmer weather returns Tuesday through Friday with many locations reaching the low to mid-80s.

Multiple chances for thunderstorms are expected later in the week.

Biggest Minnesota stories this weekend: the new Vikings GM hire, the Twins’ five-game losing streak and sweep in Pittsburgh, the opening of the Wakąn Típi Center in St. Paul, the Boundary Waters rescue, and the black bear sightings in Twin Cities neighborhoods.

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