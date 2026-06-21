Top Twin Cities Headlines

Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting on Lyndale Avenue early Sunday that left one person dead and another injured.

A 5-year-old girl from Oregon died following a rollover crash on Interstate 494 in the Twin Cities metro Saturday morning.

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games officially opened in Minnesota, bringing more than 3,000 athletes and thousands of visitors to the state.

The Twin Cities Jazz Festival wrapped up its June 19–20 run in downtown St. Paul, drawing large crowds to Mears Park and surrounding venues.

Coon Rapids officials announced the temporary closure of the Boulevard Plaza Splash Pad after a storm-related mechanical failure.

Northwest Minnesota

Cooler temperatures and scattered showers affected parts of the Red River Valley and northwest Minnesota over the weekend. Agricultural interests continue to monitor rainfall and field conditions.

Northeast Minnesota

Duluth and the Arrowhead enjoyed pleasant early-summer weather with highs mainly in the 60s and lower 70s. Tourism and outdoor recreation traffic remained strong as the summer season continues.

West Central Minnesota

Communities across west-central Minnesota experienced seasonably cool temperatures with occasional cloud cover and isolated showers.

East Central Minnesota

Local governments and election officials continued preparations for upcoming 2026 elections, including recruitment efforts for election judges in several communities.

Southwest Minnesota

Officials continue planning reconstruction of the County Road 9 bridge near Rapidan, destroyed during severe flooding in 2024. A winter construction start is now being considered.

Southeast Minnesota

Rochester and surrounding communities experienced comfortable weekend weather. Regional infrastructure and flood-recovery projects remain ongoing throughout the area.

Minnesota Sports

Minnesota Twins

The Twins exploded for a 16–8 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night. Byron Buxton highlighted the game with a grand slam during a 10-run fifth inning, one of Minnesota’s biggest offensive performances in recent seasons.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings remain in offseason preparations. Attention continues to focus on young players expected to compete for larger roles during training camp and the 2026 season.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are in offseason mode following their playoff run. Front-office and roster discussions continue as the organization looks ahead to the 2026–27 NBA season.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild remain active in offseason planning. Hockey fans are also following developments around the Stanley Cup Final as the NHL season nears its conclusion.

Statewide Weather

Tonight

Mostly clear to partly cloudy statewide.

Cool overnight lows generally in the mid-40s north to middle 50s south.

Light winds and comfortable humidity levels.

Monday

Pleasant statewide with a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs mostly in the lower to middle 70s.

Excellent conditions for outdoor activities.

Looking Ahead

Tuesday brings the next significant chance of rain across much of Minnesota.

Additional scattered showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures remain near or slightly below seasonal averages through midweek before warming into the mid-70s by next weekend.

Twin Cities Outlook

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool, low near the upper 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny and pleasant, high in the mid-70s.

Tuesday: Rain likely with cooler temperatures.

Late week: Gradual warming with periodic shower chances.

For Minnesota, this weekend featured comfortable weather, the opening of the Special Olympics USA Games, major summer festivals across the Twin Cities, a big Twins win, and generally quiet conditions heading into the final full week of June.