Vikings Quarterback Shakeup

The Minnesota Vikings have signed veteran Carson Wentz, their sixth team in six years, and traded Sam Howell to the Philadelphia Eagles. Howell goes for a 2026 fifth-round and a 2027 seventh-round pick, while the Vikings receive a 2026 sixth-round pick in return.

Wentz, previously backup to Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs, brings a 47–46–1 career record and joins a QB room including J.J. McCarthy, Brett Rypien, and Max Brosmer. Howell is headed to Philadelphia as they fill a backup role behind Jalen Hurts, with Tanner McKee injured.

Twists at the State Fair: Attendance & Entertainment

Friday, August 23 (Day 2) : The Minnesota State Fair drew 153,988 fairgoers, falling short of the 2024 record of 171,233.

Saturday, August 24 (Day 3) : Attendance picked up to 198,863 visitors — higher than 2024’s Day 3, but still below 2023’s 212,850.

Grandstand Concert (August 24): Featured performances by Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls.

Legal Ruling on Religious Colleges

A federal judge has overturned a Minnesota law that barred religious colleges (those requiring a statement of faith) from the PSEO dual-credit program, citing religious freedom violations. This decision overturns the 2023 law and removes previously enforced nondiscrimination provisions.

Minnesota Twins vs. White Sox

August 23 : The Twins snapped a three-game skid with a 9–7 win over the White Sox, powered by a grand slam from Royce Lewis, supported by production from Buxton, Keaschall, Julien, and Funderburk in relief.

August 24: The White Sox rebounded with an 8–0 shutout, attacking early against Twins starter Taj Bradley, with contributions from Teel, Montgomery, Quero, and more, marking their first series win over Minnesota since July 2023.

Vikings Cheerleader Controversy

A TikTok video posted on August 23 shows two male Vikings cheerleaders dancing inside a women’s bathroom at U.S. Bank Stadium, sparking intense backlash over concerns about invading women’s spaces. The video quickly went viral, drawing both criticism and defense from teammates.

Minnesota United on the Field

On August 23, Minnesota United FC secured a 3–1 victory over Real Salt Lake in Utah, marking their first MLS league win in the state and boosting their playoff push.

High School Football Gets Rescheduled Thanks to Ospreys

At Apple Valley High School, a nest of protected ospreys on a stadium light pole forced the football team to shift its home games to daytime only—keeping floodlights dark to protect the birds. Officials plan to relocate the nest to a safer platform once the chicks have fledged, with DNR oversight to ensure ongoing protections.

What's Next for Apple Valley?

The ospreys, delisted from Minnesota’s species of special concern in 2015, have now created a unique obstacle for local sports.

Meanwhile, the Apple Valley Eagles are adapting quickly, with community and neighboring schools stepping in to facilitate daytime scheduling.

