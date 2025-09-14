Minnesota This Weekend 9/14/25
Weekend briefing focused on local, state, and political news in Minnesota for the weekend of September 13-14, 2025
Local News
Shootings in Minneapolis
On Lake Street, Minneapolis, a man was killed and another person injured in a shooting late Sunday following a ShotSpotter alert.
In the Willard-Hay neighborhood, a woman was fatally shot.
University of Minnesota — Union Deal
The University of Minnesota reached a tentative agreement with the Teamsters union to end a strike.
22 Arrested in Blaine
Authorities arrested 22 individuals in Blaine for allegedly attempting to pay minors for illicit solicitation.
“Things To Do” & Cultural Events
A number of community and cultural events were held over the weekend across the Twin Cities area, including the African Cultural Festival in Brooklyn Center, Selby Avenue JazzFest in St. Paul, “Camp Ripley Open House” near Little Falls, and others.
Weather
Temperatures over the weekend were warm, with heat and humidity peaking Sunday. Some isolated storms were possible, particularly overnight or in western parts before moving toward the metro.
Celebration of Life
A celebration of life was held for Harper Moyski, a student from Annunciation who was killed in a recent school shooting.
State & Political News
Special Election in House District 34B (Brooklyn Park / Champlin area)
A special election is scheduled for Tuesday, September 16, 2025, to fill the Minnesota House seat left vacant after the assassination of former House Speaker Melissa Hortman.
The outcome could affect control of the Minnesota House. Republicans currently hold a 67-66 majority; a win for the Democrats in this district would produce a 67-67 tie.
Democrat Xp Lee is running against Republican Ruth Bittner.
Calls for Gun Law Reform
Following the tragic school shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis (two children killed, many others injured), Governor Tim Walz has announced plans for a special legislative session to consider tougher gun laws. Possible proposals include an assault weapons ban, safe-storage requirements, liability insurance for gun owners, enhancements to the red flag law.
While Democrats are pushing for broader reforms, Republicans are emphasizing school safety, mental health resources, and are more cautious about stricter gun control measures.
Political Climate & Violence Concerns
Campaigning in Brooklyn Park (HD 34B) is occurring under heightened tension after the killing of Melissa Hortman and her husband, and more recently the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk in Utah, which has raised broader concerns about political violence. Candidates and voters alike are expressing fear but also determination to participate.
Some political leaders are canceling public appearances or increasing security as a response.
St. Paul Mayoral Race / DFL Endorsement Dynamics
In St. Paul, there is no endorsement from the local DFL (Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party) in this year’s mayoral race.
Candidates include incumbent Mayor Melvin Carter, State Rep. Kaohly Vang Her, Yan Chen, Adam Dullinger, and Mike Hilborn. Most of the left-of-center candidates are DFL or DFL-aligned, making the lack of endorsement especially notable.
