Shootings in Minneapolis On Lake Street, Minneapolis, a man was killed and another person injured in a shooting late Sunday following a ShotSpotter alert.

In the Willard-Hay neighborhood, a woman was fatally shot.

University of Minnesota — Union Deal

The University of Minnesota reached a tentative agreement with the Teamsters union to end a strike.

22 Arrested in Blaine

Authorities arrested 22 individuals in Blaine for allegedly attempting to pay minors for illicit solicitation.

“Things To Do” & Cultural Events

A number of community and cultural events were held over the weekend across the Twin Cities area, including the African Cultural Festival in Brooklyn Center, Selby Avenue JazzFest in St. Paul, “Camp Ripley Open House” near Little Falls, and others.

Weather

Temperatures over the weekend were warm, with heat and humidity peaking Sunday. Some isolated storms were possible, particularly overnight or in western parts before moving toward the metro.