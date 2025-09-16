Gov. Tim Walz Announces Bid for Third Term

Governor Walz officially declared he will run for a third term in 2026. He emphasized unfinished work on issues such as lowering costs, expanding healthcare, improving education, gun violence prevention, and protecting civil rights.

Special Election for House Seat of Assassinated Rep. Melissa Hortman

Voters are heading to the polls in House District 34B (Brooklyn Park) to fill the seat left vacant by the assassination of former House Speaker Melissa Hortman. The outcome could shift control of the Minnesota House: a Democratic win would reinstate a 67-67 split, while a Republican win would give GOP control.

Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensary Sales Begin

Licensed adult-use cannabis sales are launching across several dispensaries in Minnesota starting September 16-17. Companies like Vireo Growth and Green Thumb are beginning legal operations under the state program.

Mass Shooting & Public Safety Concerns at Encampment in South Minneapolis

An encampment in south Minneapolis has been the site of a shooting that wounded eight people. Following the shooting, city officials have begun clearing the encampment (which is on private property) citing safety and public health concerns.

Legislative Proposal to Toughen Penalties for Impersonating Law Enforcement

In a Senate working group hearing, a bill introduced by Senator John Hoffman (via Senator Ron Latz) would increase penalties for impersonating a peace officer. It would make such acts a felony, with significant fines and possible prison time. The proposed penalties scale up if a vehicle or building resembling police is used.