Minnesota Today
Minnesota news roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, plus weather for tonight and tomorrow.
📰 Major Minnesota News — Feb. 11, 2026
Law enforcement & violent crime
Duluth: St. Louis County deputies fatally shot a suspect after a reckless-driving pursuit; a handgun was reportedly recovered. The Minnesota BCA is investigating
Duluth (Lincoln Park): Police identified 33-year-old Darius Handy as the victim in a separate fatal shooting; investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other
Burnsville: Police continue investigating the shooting death of 14-year-old Charles Moore Jr. inside an apartment lobby
Immigration & ICE activity (Statewide)
Gov. Tim Walz says the recent ICE surge in Minnesota may wind down soon, citing conversations with federal officials
Tom Homan reports nearly 160 arrests in Minnesota tied to interference or assaults on ICE officers
Transportation & public safety
MnDOT postponed an in-person Highway 280 public meeting due to safety concerns and will hold a virtual meeting tonight (6–7 p.m.) about major closures and construction plans for 2026–2028
Politics & public trust
A new poll shows Trump approval at ~40% in Minnesota, with mixed ratings for state leaders (KARE 11)
Minnesota launched a fraud “fact-check” portal to counter allegations and highlight anti-fraud enforcement in social services
Health & insurance
MNsure enrollment declined ~8% after federal premium subsidies expired, but calls and assistance requests surged as Minnesotans seek lower-cost plans
Agriculture, education & community
Minnesota farmers appointed to the United Soybean Board
Central Minnesota Regional Spelling Bee takes place this week
Local crime blotters and community updates published across Greater Minnesota (Marshall, Worthington, Park Rapids)
🌤 Minnesota Weather — Tonight & Tomorrow
Statewide trend: Quiet, dry, and mild for mid-February, with warming into the weekend
Tonight (Wed, Feb. 11)
Partly cloudy
Lows: ~16–22°F (Twin Cities around 19°F)
Light northwest winds
Patchy fog possible in parts of western/northern MN
Thursday (Feb. 12)
Partly sunny, dry
Highs: Mid-30s to low-40s statewide
Twin Cities forecast: High ~36°F
Continued mild pattern heading into the weekend
