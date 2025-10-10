Minnesota Today 10/10/25
Here’s a regional news digest for Minnesota — Friday, October 10, 2025
Environment & Emergencies
The Crosby Fire in northern Minnesota has grown to about 210 acres and is now 35% contained. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1
As a precaution, a section of the Superior Hiking Trail through George H. Crosby Manitou State Park has been closed. MPR News+1
In Central Minnesota, the Public Safety Foundation announced this year’s recipients for its public-safety awards, to be honored Oct. 24 in Waite Park. St. Cloud Live
Politics, Policy & Infrastructure
Minnesota’s exports have declined 19% year-over-year, largely driven by drops in trade with Canada, China, and Mexico. Minnesota Reformer
Waymo, the autonomous vehicle company, is actively pushing to expand driverless car operations in Minnesota. It has hired lobbyists and is engaging state lawmakers to reconsider laws requiring a human operator in autonomous vehicles. Axios
Governor Tim Walz has publicly stated he expects National Guard deployment to Minnesota in the months ahead, in line with federal initiatives on crime and urban security. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
In education and sports policy, a group of 100 school board members across Minnesota signed a letter urging the state to enforce a federal policy that bans transgender athletes from female sports categories, citing Title IX concerns.
Minneapolis is gearing up for its 2025 City Council election, scheduled for November 4, where all 13 seats will be contested. Wikipedia
Local Economy & Retail
Twin Cities retail sees some shifts: King Brothers Clothiers is relocating to Edina’s 50th & France, Ana’s Apothecary opened in downtown Minneapolis, and Pop Mart is planning its first full Minnesota store at the Mall of America. Axios
Also of note: a Habitat for Humanity ReStore is launching in Brooklyn Park Oct. 10–11. Axios
Public Safety & Local Incidents
In Mounds View, north of the Twin Cities, authorities reported a “significant police presence” around the 8400 block of Red Oak Drive in the afternoon. CBS News
A tragic story caught attention: a 12-year-old Minnesota boy who suffered a fatal cardiac event following a bike crash was posthumously made an honorary officer by the Sartell Police Department, honoring his dream of becoming a police officer. New York Post
Wildlife, Outdoors & Sports
Minnesota’s pheasant populations have rebounded, reportedly up ~50% over last year, providing optimism for hunters as the 2025 season opens. KNSI
In collegiate sports: Minnesota’s hockey team hosts Boston College in a key matchup, and the Gophers’ homecoming weekend includes multiple athletic events. The Daily Gopher+1
On the professional side, the Minnesota Wild secured their goalie, Filip Gustavsson, with a 5-year contract. The Times of India
