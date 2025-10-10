In Central Minnesota, the Public Safety Foundation announced this year’s recipients for its public-safety awards, to be honored Oct. 24 in Waite Park. St. Cloud Live

As a precaution, a section of the Superior Hiking Trail through George H. Crosby Manitou State Park has been closed. MPR News+1

The Crosby Fire in northern Minnesota has grown to about 210 acres and is now 35% contained . FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1

Minnesota’s exports have declined 19% year-over-year, largely driven by drops in trade with Canada, China, and Mexico. Minnesota Reformer

Waymo, the autonomous vehicle company, is actively pushing to expand driverless car operations in Minnesota. It has hired lobbyists and is engaging state lawmakers to reconsider laws requiring a human operator in autonomous vehicles. Axios

Governor Tim Walz has publicly stated he expects National Guard deployment to Minnesota in the months ahead, in line with federal initiatives on crime and urban security. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul