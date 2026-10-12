Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Seeing Through the Keyhole's avatar
Seeing Through the Keyhole
Oct 13

“Minnesota’s Travis Gienger (Anoka) won his fifth World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off with “Rocky” at 2,389 pounds.”

Begs the question: how many pumpkin pies would that make?

Corollary: how many pumpkin lattes would that equate to?

What’s next? A pumpkin seed spitting contest? Inquiring minds want to know?

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