Twin Cities Metro
Federal agents searched Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C., home as part of an ongoing criminal investigation (details limited; reports link it to immigration paperwork). DFL Chair Richard Carlbom criticized it as political targeting; a support rally was planned in Minneapolis. Omar called it an “outrageous abuse of power.”
Alleged gunman in the Eden Prairie High School homecoming shooting (two injured) made his first court appearance; related riot charges filed against four.
Three-alarm fire damaged Minneapolis tribal offices of two Chippewa bands and threatened a Dakota language archive; offices closed. A separate south Minneapolis commercial fire injured two firefighters.
Minnesota’s Travis Gienger (Anoka) won his fifth World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off with “Rocky” at 2,389 pounds.
Other notes: Poll shows Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan with a narrow lead over Michele Tafoya in the U.S. Senate race; private colleges promote affordability amid cost concerns; Anoka voters face another trash-hauling ballot question; Bloomington storage locker search yielded meth, cash, and guns.
Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead)
Moorhead man Tabias Jamal Walker sentenced to 10 years (nine to serve) for manslaughter with a dangerous weapon in the 2025 skateboard beating death of John Pilcher outside the Fargo Theatre.
DigiKey plans a $100+ million expansion/automation of its Thief River Falls distribution center.
Other local items: Edgewood Tavern in Fargo closing; ongoing murder trial developments in a 2024 Moorhead teen stabbing; food-waste app use by local businesses.
Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)
Duluth City Council set to vote Tuesday on short-term rental fees and related resolutions following a recent ordinance.
Pulsar Helium’s proposed $85.5 million helium liquefaction and CO2 capture facility under consideration in Lake County (potential jobs boost).
Indigenous Peoples’ Day events; large Lake Superior waves drew visitors; snowplow naming contest open. UMD and local high school/college sports updates (e.g., Bulldogs hockey OT tie).
West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)
Fire destroyed a baler and damaged a tractor near Litchfield (Harvey Township); operator uninjured.
Charges advanced against two Willmar men found with weapons near the Islamic Center around a funeral linked to a prior shooting.
Willmar Cardinals high school football remains strong (6-0); local police/crash/assault reports routine.
East Central Minnesota
St. Cloud Area School District increasing security at games after social media threats (including one tied to a Willmar matchup).
Record weekend heat noted (St. Cloud highs in the mid-80s to 90); Cambridge-area firefighter of the year recognition and local government transitions.
Southwest Minnesota
Limited specific breaking items; general statewide themes (military tax credit deadline Oct. 15, higher education financial aid input sought) apply. Harvest and rural fire risk noted amid recent heat/winds.
Southeast Minnesota
Fatal early-morning rollover on County Road 10 in Blue Earth County (Ceresco Township near Madelia/Mankato area): 28-year-old Amboy man James Andrew Harris killed; woman seriously injured (both believed ejected).
Rochester-area record heat continued (highs near or above previous marks); Chamber supports controversial Pine Island Google data center proposal; construction impacts on local businesses ongoing.
Sports
Vikings: 5-0 after 23-13 win at New Orleans Saints; one of the NFL’s last undefeated teams heading into a bye week. Coach Kevin O’Connell emphasized getting healthy. Kyler Murray performed well (passing + scrambling); Justin Jefferson contributed in return; injuries (including T.J. Hockenson) a concern. Fans debating emotional investment.
Twins: Season over (finished ~76-85, third in AL Central). Offseason focus: extensions (e.g., Luke Keaschall), roster decisions (Kody Clemens, Byron Buxton rehab after hip surgery), pitching staff changes, and building around young core.
Timberwolves: Preseason ongoing with new-look roster featuring Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball. Recent preseason win over Miami; media day hype around style of play and leadership. Regular season tips mid-to-late October.
Wild: 3-1-1 after Kirill Kaprizov’s hat trick + assist in 4-1 win over Florida Panthers. Home tonight (Oct. 12) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (5-1-0) at 7 p.m. CT (Jesper Wallstedt expected in net); then at Winnipeg Tuesday. Heightened expectations with Quinn Hughes in the mix.
Statewide Weather (as of early evening, beginning ~5 p.m. CDT)
A cool front is ending the record-breaking weekend heat (many 80s–90s highs, including Twin Cities and St. Cloud records). Southern/central areas saw residual warmth earlier Monday before clouds and cooler air arrived; northern areas were already cooler with showers.
Tonight (Mon night into Tue): Cloudy with scattered showers/thunderstorms possible (higher chances north/east); lows mainly 45–55°F statewide (cooler north). Windy in places, especially northeast (Duluth-area gusts 40–50+ mph possible earlier).
Tomorrow (Tue): Mostly cloudy/cooler fall-like conditions; highs mostly 50s–low 60s (cooler north, milder south). Lingering light rain/drizzle chances early, then diminishing. Winds moderate.
48-hour extended (roughly through Wed evening): Continued cooling trend with highs in the 50s (possibly upper 40s north), increasing frost risk later in the week for some areas. Showers possible at times, especially midweek; first snowflake chances mentioned in longer-range northern outlooks as the pattern shifts fully seasonal. Expect a 20–30°F drop from recent peaks.
Weather details vary by exact location—northern Minnesota is already feeling the change more strongly, while the south transitions overnight/Tuesday. Check local NWS updates for precise timing of precip and winds.
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“Minnesota’s Travis Gienger (Anoka) won his fifth World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off with “Rocky” at 2,389 pounds.”
Begs the question: how many pumpkin pies would that make?
Corollary: how many pumpkin lattes would that equate to?
What’s next? A pumpkin seed spitting contest? Inquiring minds want to know?