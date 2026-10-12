Twin Cities Metro

Federal agents searched Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C., home as part of an ongoing criminal investigation (details limited; reports link it to immigration paperwork). DFL Chair Richard Carlbom criticized it as political targeting; a support rally was planned in Minneapolis. Omar called it an “outrageous abuse of power.”

Alleged gunman in the Eden Prairie High School homecoming shooting (two injured) made his first court appearance; related riot charges filed against four.

Three-alarm fire damaged Minneapolis tribal offices of two Chippewa bands and threatened a Dakota language archive; offices closed. A separate south Minneapolis commercial fire injured two firefighters.

Minnesota’s Travis Gienger (Anoka) won his fifth World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off with “Rocky” at 2,389 pounds.