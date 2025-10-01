Federal shutdown causes widespread furloughs in Minnesota

With Congress failing to pass a funding bill, thousands of Minnesota’s 18,000 civilian federal workers face furloughs, reassignments, and job uncertainty. Minnesota Reformer+1

Essential services like airports and law enforcement remain operating, but many agencies are scaling back. Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota declared in violation of Title IX by U.S. Education Department

The Trump administration says the state’s policy of allowing transgender athletes to participate in girls’ sports violates Title IX non‐discrimination rules. Minnesota has been given 10 days to comply or risk losing federal funding. AP News+2Minnesota News Network+2

Governor proposes October 6 special session on gun control, school safety

Governor Walz and DFL leaders have put forward a plan to convene a special session to address gun violence, bolster school security, tighten regulations (e.g. banning assault weapons, high-capacity magazines), and expand mental health resources. Republicans in the legislature have pushed back. KNSI+2Minnesota House of Representatives+2

Cold Weather Rule (energy disconnection protections) goes into effect

Starting today, Minnesota’s “cold weather rule” protects households from having their primary heating source disconnected through April 30, provided they contact their utility and arrange a payment plan. Radio Mankato