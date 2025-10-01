Minnesota Today 10/1/25
Here’s a roundup of key statewide and regional headlines for Wednesday, October 1, 2025 in Minnesota
Statewide / Major Issues
Federal shutdown causes widespread furloughs in Minnesota
With Congress failing to pass a funding bill, thousands of Minnesota’s 18,000 civilian federal workers face furloughs, reassignments, and job uncertainty. Minnesota Reformer+1
Essential services like airports and law enforcement remain operating, but many agencies are scaling back. Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota declared in violation of Title IX by U.S. Education Department
The Trump administration says the state’s policy of allowing transgender athletes to participate in girls’ sports violates Title IX non‐discrimination rules. Minnesota has been given 10 days to comply or risk losing federal funding. AP News+2Minnesota News Network+2
Governor proposes October 6 special session on gun control, school safety
Governor Walz and DFL leaders have put forward a plan to convene a special session to address gun violence, bolster school security, tighten regulations (e.g. banning assault weapons, high-capacity magazines), and expand mental health resources. Republicans in the legislature have pushed back. KNSI+2Minnesota House of Representatives+2
Cold Weather Rule (energy disconnection protections) goes into effect
Starting today, Minnesota’s “cold weather rule” protects households from having their primary heating source disconnected through April 30, provided they contact their utility and arrange a payment plan. Radio Mankato
ICE detention center prospect sparks protests
The possible reopening of the Prairie Correctional Facility as a 1,600-bed ICE detention center in west central Minnesota has triggered a vigil and protests from faith leaders and community members, demanding transparency and opposing the move. Minnesota Reformer
📍 Regional & Local Headlines
10th Avenue Bridge in Minneapolis dedicated to former Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic
The bridge across the Mississippi River was officially renamed the Kari Dziedzic Memorial Bridge during a dedication ceremony today. CBS News+1
St. Cloud road closure announced
Lincoln Avenue Northeast (north of 4½ Avenue Northeast) will be closed starting Monday, October 6, for utility work, lasting roughly two weeks. KNSI
Roseville stabbing investigation
Local police responded to a gas station fight that left a 48-year-old man with severe stab wounds. The suspect fled but was later apprehended and has reportedly admitted to attacking his boss. Minnesota News Network
Moorhead teen arrested after carrying loaded gun
A 17-year-old was taken into custody just after leaving Moorhead Career Academy. A loaded firearm was discovered near the juvenile; authorities say the teen faces a felony charge for carrying a firearm as a minor. Minnesota News Network
Brooklyn Park: search for missing group home resident
Police are searching for Maurice Brocks, 45, who was last seen leaving his group home. He is described as Black, about 5’9”, 186 lbs, wearing a black tracksuit. Minnesota News Network
Twin Cities bar & restaurant updates
