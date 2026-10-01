Twin Cities Metro

The family of Renee Good, the Minneapolis woman fatally shot by an ICE agent during Operation Metro Surge in January, filed civil lawsuits against the federal government, agents, and officials. Claims include wrongful death and civil rights violations; attorneys also challenge the broader operation as discriminatory.

Minneapolis City Council narrowly approved an ordinance requiring a human monitor in driverless rideshare vehicles (e.g., Waymo). Mayor Jacob Frey has pledged to veto it.

St. Paul released the full outside investigative report on Mayor Kaohly Her. It found “offensive and inappropriate behavior” and an “uncomfortable work environment” but did not substantiate sexual harassment or retaliation claims. The report details a deteriorating relationship with Police Chief Axel Henry amid disagreements over the city’s response to Operation Metro Surge; Henry has filed a related lawsuit.

Other notes: Twin Cities Film Festival lineup announced (Oct. 15–24); September homebuilding slowed in the metro due to affordability and borrowing costs; gas prices continued falling (regular ~$4.26/gal average).

Northwest Minnesota

Limited major breaking local stories in afternoon headlines. Broader rural themes include discussions on retaining young people in small communities (Rural Voice town hall coverage) and a new Fargo gallery spotlighting Native artists from the region and beyond. Diesel cost relief (see statewide) is relevant for agriculture and logging.

Northeast Minnesota

Fond du Lac Band plans a retail cannabis shop (Anang Native Cannabis Co.) next to Fond-du-Luth Casino in downtown Duluth, targeted for 2027.

Community and arts activity continues (events, gallery shows). Cooler fall weather is settling in across the North Shore and Iron Range areas.

West Central / East Central Minnesota

Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order allowing agricultural and forest product haulers to exceed weight limits by up to 10% on state and local highways through Oct. 30 to help offset high diesel costs during harvest. This follows pressure from senators including those representing central Minnesota districts.

A Raymond (Kandiyohi County, west-central) man pleaded guilty to child pornography possession charges; sentencing set for December. Housing and health insurance premium increases (10–21% projected for individual market in 2027) are statewide concerns with local impact.

Southwest Minnesota

Harvest-season diesel relief via the governor’s weight-limit order is a key practical development for farmers and truckers. No major region-specific breaking stories dominated afternoon statewide digests.

Southeast Minnesota

Rochester-area and southeast coverage includes legislative candidate forums (e.g., Zumbrota), school reading proficiency gains in Rochester Public Schools (surpassing state average), and federal civil rights complaints filed against multiple districts (including Rochester) over gender identity policies. Health insurance rate hikes and broader state IT modernization funding also affect the region.

Statewide / Other

DOJ ethics complaint against multiple Minnesota federal judges drew criticism from AG Keith Ellison as an attack on judicial independence.

Sen. Tina Smith’s Lyme disease bill signed into law.

Health insurance premiums projected to rise significantly for individual and small-group markets.

Sports

Minnesota Vikings (3-0)

Undefeated and atop the NFC North. Myles Price named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month (and Week 3) after a big punt-return TD performance. Roster moves continue (including CB Natrone Brooks to practice squad). Preparing to host the Miami Dolphins this weekend; questions remain about the offense despite the strong start.

Minnesota Twins

2026 season complete (77-85). Focus has shifted fully to the offseason: young talent and prospects offer hope for 2027; pitching coaches will not return; Byron Buxton rehabbing after hip surgery (expected ready for 2027); free-agent decisions loom (including catcher Ryan Jeffers). Attendance hit multi-year lows.

Minnesota Timberwolves

In the preseason/media-day phase ahead of the 2026-27 season. Emphasis on Anthony Edwards’ leadership growth, new additions (including LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga), and coach Chris Finch’s comments on anti-flopping rules. Training camp and exhibition schedule underway.

Minnesota Wild

Season opener tonight (Thursday) at Nashville Predators, 7 p.m. CT (Wild+, KFAN, ESPN+ out-of-market). New Russian trio (Kaprizov with Yurov and Shabanov) expected to debut; Jesper Wallstedt likely starts in net while Filip Gustavsson recovers from hip surgery. Defenseman Brock Faber out indefinitely after skull fracture surgery sustained in preseason.

Statewide Weather Forecast

Tonight (Thursday night into Friday): Clearing/partly cloudy. Chilly — lows in the 20s across northern Minnesota, 30s to lower 40s elsewhere (frost possible in north and some central spots). Light northwest winds.

Friday: Sunny and cool. Highs mostly upper 50s to low/mid 60s statewide (cooler north). Frost possible early in the north. Light winds. Nice fall day overall.

48-hour extended (beginning ~5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday evening):

Thursday evening–night: Cooling rapidly under clearing skies.

Friday: Sunny, dry, seasonable/cool (highs ~58–65°F).

Saturday: Increasing clouds; a weak clipper system brings a chance of light showers or sprinkles later in the day/evening (especially north-central/northeast). Highs still in the low-mid 60s.

Longer trend: Mostly dry and pleasant into early next week with gradual warming toward the upper 60s/low 70s by midweek.