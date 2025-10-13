Hibbing house explosion levels one home, damages another

A home near Hibbing High School was destroyed in an explosion/fire Sunday evening, and the blast also damaged a neighboring house. One person was hospitalized. The cause is under investigation. Minnesota News Network

Carbon monoxide leak in Douglas County sends couple to hospital

In Garfield, MN, a carbon monoxide leak was detected after the couple reported symptoms. First responders evacuated them; the home’s furnace system is suspected. Minnesota News Network

Crosby wildfire — 70% contained, trail closures remain

The wildfire near George H. Crosby Manitou State Park (northern MN) is now about 70% contained. Fire crews continue to secure lines and mop up hot spots. Some portions of the Superior Hiking Trail remain closed. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1

Columbus Day observed across Minnesota

The state formally recognizes Oct. 13 as Columbus Day.

Threat at Proctor schools under investigation

Authorities are investigating a potential threat made to Proctor Middle and High School specifically referencing Monday, October 13. Increased security presence and monitoring will be in effect.

Highway 14 crash in Olmsted County injures four

A collision on Highway 14 resulted in four people being transported to Mayo Clinic with various injuries.

Farm accident: Woman trapped under round bale

In Morrison County, a 38-year-old woman was pinned by a round hay bale while assisting with loading. She was taken to a hospital; condition unconfirmed. morrisoncountymn.gov

Rescue on Mississippi River bluff in Minneapolis

A man fell down a steep bluff along the Mississippi River near the U of M’s East Bank. Fire crews used both land and water rescue methods to retrieve him; he is in stable condition. CBS News

Exports from Minnesota drop sharply in Q2

Minnesota’s export levels in the second quarter fell to $5.8 billion — a 19% decline year-over-year. The drop was driven largely by reduced mineral fuel and oil exports, especially to Canada, Mexico, and China. Minnesota News Network+1