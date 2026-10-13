Twin Cities Metro

Minneapolis will pay $2 million to settle an excessive force case tied to the 2020 unrest.

A fire Sunday at Franklin Dollar City Plaza damaged buildings housing Minnesota Chippewa Tribe offices and Native American programs; Dakota language records were later reported spared.

Parents question possible Minneapolis school closures, including some with high test scores; two school board members seek to delay a vote.

Police identified a man fatally shot in a Minneapolis apartment stairwell; the shooting may have followed an argument.

Wrong-way crash on I-35W in Bloomington left two drivers with life-threatening injuries.

Anoka’s Travis Gienger won his fifth World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off title with a 2,389-pound pumpkin.

Gov. Tim Walz said Minnesota has “effectively ended veteran homelessness,” with over 5,000 veterans avoiding it since 2019.

Political notes: Trump endorsed GOP Senate candidate Michele Tafoya; Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan holds a narrow poll lead; federal agents searched Rep. Ilhan Omar’s D.C. home.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

Wrong-way crash on I-94 in Stearns County (near Clearwater) killed a Canadian driver and a Wahpeton, N.D., motorcyclist; two others were injured.

A Moorhead man was sentenced to prison in a fatal 2025 skateboard beating outside the Fargo Theatre.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)

Full overnight closure of I-35 just south of Mesaba Avenue in Duluth is planned Wednesday night into Thursday morning for pedestrian bridge work.

Large waves drew sightseers to Canal Park on Monday.

Duluth’s snowplow naming contest is open through Oct. 23.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)

19-year-old Jamille Abdille of Willmar was sentenced to 15 years for second-degree murder without intent in a 2025 gang-related shooting that killed his friend.

South Dakota Deputy Katherine Frank (with family ties to Vergas, Minn.) died after a shooting while serving a mental health hold in Sioux Falls.

East Central, Southwest & Southeast Minnesota

Broader state stories include rising diesel prices affecting farmers (above $6/gallon), a Chamber of Commerce report on investment challenges, and the Stearns County I-94 fatal wrong-way crash noted above.

Local records and arrests continue to be published in west-central outlets; no major standalone breaking stories dominated southeast or far southwest reports in available updates.

Sports

Minnesota Vikings — Undefeated at 5-0 after a 23-13 win over the New Orleans Saints. Coach Kevin O’Connell expressed pride in the team; Justin Jefferson returned and contributed; the team is on a bye.

Minnesota Wild — Beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Monday (three first-period goals), improving to 4-1-1 and ending Vegas’s four-game win streak. Quinn Hughes extended his point streak; the team faces the Winnipeg Jets tonight (Calvin Pickard expected to debut in his hometown). Injuries include Nico Sturm (IR, head), Marcus Foligno, and others.

Minnesota Timberwolves — Preseason record 3-1 after a 122-104 win over the reigning champion New York Knicks on Monday. Anthony Edwards scored 26, Jaden McDaniels 22; LaMelo Ball had 7 assists. Next: home vs. Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Minnesota Twins — Offseason focus after a third-place AL Central finish. Team awards announced (Kody Clemens MVP); ownership has signaled meaningful payroll investment for 2027; questions remain around free agents, rotation depth, and roster decisions.

Statewide Weather Forecast

Cooler, more seasonable fall weather has returned after recent record heat.

Tonight (beginning ~5:00 PM): Mostly cloudy. Twin Cities lows around 45–46°F; northwest (Fargo area) upper 40s to low 50s currently, cooling into the 40s; northeast (Duluth) mid-to-upper 40s. Light northwest winds.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny. Highs mostly 50s statewide (upper 50s Twin Cities and south, lower 50s north/west). Light winds.

48-hour extended (through Thursday evening): Continued cool. Thursday brings increasing clouds and a chance of showers (mainly south and central, 50–60% in the Twin Cities, amounts generally 0.25–0.50 inch possible). Highs still in the 50s. Cooler and breezier Friday with the first frost risk possible Friday night into Saturday morning in some areas.

Stay safe and have a good evening.