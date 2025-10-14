Developers around St. Paul’s Allianz Field unveiled additions to the mixed-use redevelopment: an outdoor ice skating rink and a flower garden . The project already includes offices, restaurants, and a hotel. Axios

Waymo is making its move into Minnesota. The company has hired four local lobbyists and is pushing for changes to existing laws, which currently require a human operator in autonomous vehicles. Some state lawmakers have expressed openness to exploring legal reforms. Axios

In Minneapolis, city election officials are testing voting machines ahead of the November 4th municipal election to ensure accuracy and functionality. Minnesota News Network

The Minnesota House’s Fraud Prevention & Oversight Committee is convening today to examine issues of election integrity, alleged voter fraud, and the use of public funds for election-related activities. Secretary of State Steve Simon is expected to testify. Minnesota News Network

Minnesota municipal leaders, including Mayors of St. Paul and Minneapolis, held a press event demanding that the state repeal firearm preemption laws so that local governments can enact stricter gun violence prevention ordinances. Among the proposals: bans on assault weapons, bans on large-capacity magazines, regulation of ghost guns, and stricter rules in public spaces. Saint Paul Minnesota

In Duluth, law enforcement identified the man fatally shot last Friday in the Central Hillside neighborhood as 35-year-old Chazz Toney. Authorities are encouraging residents to review surveillance footage for leads. Minnesota News Network

Authorities in Alaska confirmed that a body found in a river is that of David Linder (from Mankato), who went missing earlier this year while heli-skiing with others. The search continues for two others. Minnesota News Network

At White Bear Lake, the school district is investigating how a 22-year-old male fraudulently enrolled in a high school using falsified identification. Allegations include inappropriate contact with students and possible criminal sexual conduct. Minnesota News Network+1