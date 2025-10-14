Minnesota Today 10/14/25
Here’s a digest of some key regional developments in Minnesota as of Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Top News Highlights
Urban development & amenities
Developers around St. Paul’s Allianz Field unveiled additions to the mixed-use redevelopment: an outdoor ice skating rink and a flower garden. The project already includes offices, restaurants, and a hotel. Axios
Autonomous vehicles push
Waymo is making its move into Minnesota. The company has hired four local lobbyists and is pushing for changes to existing laws, which currently require a human operator in autonomous vehicles. Some state lawmakers have expressed openness to exploring legal reforms. Axios
Election & voting oversight
The Minnesota House’s Fraud Prevention & Oversight Committee is convening today to examine issues of election integrity, alleged voter fraud, and the use of public funds for election-related activities. Secretary of State Steve Simon is expected to testify. Minnesota News Network
In Minneapolis, city election officials are testing voting machines ahead of the November 4th municipal election to ensure accuracy and functionality. Minnesota News Network
Public safety & gun violence
Minnesota municipal leaders, including Mayors of St. Paul and Minneapolis, held a press event demanding that the state repeal firearm preemption laws so that local governments can enact stricter gun violence prevention ordinances. Among the proposals: bans on assault weapons, bans on large-capacity magazines, regulation of ghost guns, and stricter rules in public spaces. Saint Paul Minnesota
Crime & investigations
In Duluth, law enforcement identified the man fatally shot last Friday in the Central Hillside neighborhood as 35-year-old Chazz Toney. Authorities are encouraging residents to review surveillance footage for leads. Minnesota News Network
Authorities in Alaska confirmed that a body found in a river is that of David Linder (from Mankato), who went missing earlier this year while heli-skiing with others. The search continues for two others. Minnesota News Network
At White Bear Lake, the school district is investigating how a 22-year-old male fraudulently enrolled in a high school using falsified identification. Allegations include inappropriate contact with students and possible criminal sexual conduct. Minnesota News Network+1
In southern Minnesota (via KTOE’s noon report):
• The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force intercepted over $25,000 in a mail-based scam. Radio Mankato
• Deputies in Blue Earth County apprehended occupants in a stolen vehicle carrying active warrants. Radio Mankato
• Two people from southeast Minnesota were arrested after over 4 pounds of cocaine was found in a traffic stop on I-90. Radio Mankato
Wildfire & environment
The Crosby Fire, a wildfire ignited by lightning in northern Minnesota near George H. Crosby Manitou State Park, is now 85% contained. The blaze has burned ~300 acres. A section of the Superior Hiking Trail remains closed in the affected zone. fox9.com
Parts of Minnesota are seeing their first meaningful rainfall in three weeks, forecasted to fall Tuesday night. The rain may ease fire danger and affect ongoing wildfire containment efforts. mprnews.org
Weather & forecast
Tuesday is shaping up to be chilly and wet across parts of the Twin Cities metro. A second round of showers is expected in the evening. cbsnews.com+2Minnesota News Network+2
