Twin Cities Metro

Minneapolis Public Schools board voted to scrap plans to close or consolidate as many as 16 schools for the 2027-28 year after strong public opposition; leaders will now focus on enrollment growth and other strategies.

Progressive Minneapolis City Council members proposed cutting the Office of Community Safety; Mayor Jacob Frey is pushing back.

MSP Airport expects a 16% jump in passenger traffic during the MEA school break, with about 50,000 people projected through security today and Thursday.

One person died after a fire spread to three homes Tuesday morning in Victoria (about 25 miles southwest of Minneapolis).

Arden Hills marked a major milestone with the first major development (Rice Creek Commons / Micro Control headquarters) at the former Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant site.

Other notes: Free flowers handed out at Mall of America for Petal-It-Forward Day; teen arrested in connection with a Highway 100 shooting in St. Louis Park; Luther Seminary plans a move to downtown Minneapolis in 2027.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

Fargo Fire crews responded early this morning to a trash compactor fire at the Amazon warehouse in north Fargo; the fire was contained with no major spread.

Moorhead’s 11th Street underpass is expected to open by early evening Thursday.

White Earth Nation is advancing plans for a casino near Moorhead (I-94 at the Sabin/Highway 336 exit), pursuing trust land status for about 80 acres.

Cass County deputies are investigating an incident that left a woman with life-threatening injuries south of Fargo.

Weather is quiet and cloudy today ahead of wind and showers Thursday.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)

I-35 in Duluth (just south of Mesaba Avenue) will close overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning (10 p.m.–5 a.m.) for pedestrian bridge work; detours via I-535.

Minnesota Supreme Court heard arguments in a Duluth stormwater fee lawsuit.

Duluth Mayor visited the Lighthouse Center in honor of White Cane Awareness Day (Oct. 15).

Utility work is temporarily closing a portion of Arrowhead Road starting today.

Sunshine returned today with more rain chances later in the week.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)

Mayoral candidates Rollie Nissen and Justin Ask shared visions for Willmar’s future at a recent forum.

Local records include recent crashes (overturned semi near Raymond, deer collision in Spicer) and domestic dispute reports in Willmar.

A Willmar truck driver was injured earlier in the week in a crash involving a pickup and power pole in Renville County.

East Central, Southwest & Southeast Minnesota

Southern Minnesota congressional debates (e.g., Jake Johnson vs. Rep. Brad Finstad) are heavily focused on Trump policies.

Minnesota State is weighing a plan to shift up to $25 million a year from two-year colleges to help struggling universities (including St. Cloud State and Bemidji State).

Broader statewide: Minnesota has functionally ended veteran homelessness (fourth state to do so); rural hospital funding and healthcare cost pressures remain topics of discussion.

Sports

Minnesota Vikings

Undefeated at 5-0 and first in the NFC North. They beat the New Orleans Saints 23-13 on Sunday (Kyler Murray efficient through the air and on the ground). Next game is Oct. 25 vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Byron Murphy Jr. was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Minnesota Twins

Offseason is underway after a 76-85 (or similar) finish. They hired Brian Reith (from the Rays’ Triple-A staff) as the new pitching coach after firing the previous staff. Focus is on defense, bullpen, young core development, and potential free-agent decisions. Kody Clemens earned team MVP honors.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Preseason continues. They play the Detroit Pistons tonight (Oct. 14) at Target Center (8 p.m. ET). Recent preseason win over the Knicks. Regular season opens later this month.

Minnesota Wild

Record 4-2-1 (third in Central). They fell 5-2 at Winnipeg on Tuesday despite two goals from Kirill Kaprizov. Injuries continue to be a story (including recent concerns around Nico Sturm and Jared Spurgeon). Next home game is Thursday vs. St. Louis. They will host Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night on Oct. 18.

Statewide Weather Forecast

Cool, mostly cloudy, and seasonable conditions continue this afternoon and evening across Minnesota (highs generally mid-50s in the Twin Cities and similar statewide).

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, lows in the mid-to-upper 40s (cooler farther north).

Thursday: Showers likely, especially across southern and central Minnesota (including the Twin Cities); amounts generally 0.10–0.50 inch. Highs in the mid-50s. Windy conditions possible farther northwest.

Friday: Chilly with highs in the 50s (40s north). Clearing expected later.

Friday night into Saturday morning: Best chance yet for widespread frost (and possible freeze outside the Twin Cities urban core), with lows near or below freezing in many areas (20s north, near 30s metro).

Weekend into early next week: Warming trend returns, with 60s (possibly approaching 70s) by early next week under more sunshine.

48-hour outlook beginning ~5 p.m. today centers on the cloudy/cool evening, increasing rain chances overnight into Thursday, and the colder air mass arriving by Friday. Stay tuned to local forecasts for exact timing of showers and frost potential.