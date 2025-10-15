Minnesota mayors are pressing the state Legislature to allow localities to enact gun restrictions, especially since no special session is currently scheduled. MPR News

Around the Twin Cities, the weather will be dry with a distinctly fall-like feel. Highs are expected in the upper 50s. CBS News

At St. Paul’s Allianz Field, developers added plans for an outdoor ice rink and garden to the ongoing redevelopment project, alongside restaurants, offices, and a hotel. Axios

In Blue Earth County, today is the due date for the second half of 2025 real estate taxes. Radio Mankato+1

The Duluth Fire Department is giving away free carbon monoxide alarms and installation this month; 300 units are available for qualifying homes. Minnesota News Network

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota launched a $100 million fundraising campaign to expand services, including building a new multi-service center in St. Paul. Minnesota News Network

A crash near a railroad crossing in Minneapolis injured two people. The crash involved a Toyota rear-ending a Cadillac and pushing both into a passing train. Minnesota News Network

In Moorhead, a mobile home fire damaged a residence. No one was home at the time and investigations are ongoing. Minnesota News Network

In southern Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz is visiting a soybean farm to highlight the impacts of recent tariffs on the state’s major crop. Minnesota News Network+1

Also in southern Minnesota, construction is expected to affect water levels in Lake Zumbro, and Mayo Clinic is planning a new logistics facility on the site of the former Lourdes High School.