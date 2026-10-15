Twin Cities Metro

Minneapolis Public Schools has scrapped plans to close or consolidate as many as 16 schools after strong community pushback; leaders say they still face tough decisions on enrollment and resources.

Minneapolis City Council failed to override Mayor Jacob Frey’s veto of rules requiring a human safety monitor in autonomous rideshares/robotaxis (7-5 vote). Backers plan another attempt.

The Twin Cities Film Festival opens today with more than 110 films at multiple venues.

Other notes: Ongoing cleanup from water damage in a downtown tower linked to “urban exploration”; progressive council members have proposed cuts to the Office of Community Safety; MSP is seeing an MEA weekend travel surge.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

Construction is underway on a new pedestrian bridge connecting Fargo and Moorhead at the Bluestem Center (completion targeted for spring/summer 2028); trail reroutes are in place.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for eastern ND and the Red River Valley amid gusty conditions from a weather system.

Other recent items include a trash-compactor fire at the Amazon warehouse in north Fargo (contained) and ongoing local crime/investigation updates.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)

Groundbreaking held for “The Legacy,” a 148-unit apartment complex (including 30 affordable units) near Lake Superior College; construction expected to take about 18 months.

Ironworkers have begun assembling the iconic 128-foot tree at Bayfront Festival Park for Bentleyville (opens Nov. 21).

New paramedic helicopter base opens at Duluth International Airport; other local notes include school-district discussions ahead of a November referendum and adult-focused events at the Lake Superior Zoo.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)

Local police and court records include recent arrests, crashes, and a reported credit-card scam/identity theft.

Bird flu (highly pathogenic avian influenza) was confirmed in a commercial turkey breeder-hen flock of about 25,874 birds in Kandiyohi County.

Candidates for Minnesota House District 16B (incumbent Republican Dave Baker and DFL challenger Julie Henslin, both of Willmar) recently debated economic issues.

East Central, Southwest & Southeast Minnesota

Measles update (statewide concern, focused in central and southeastern Minnesota): The Minnesota Department of Health reports 25 cases in the past month tied to two separate outbreaks (mainly Fillmore and Todd counties); all involved unvaccinated individuals. Minnesota’s 2026 total is around 42 cases amid national increases. Health officials urge vaccination, especially in lower-coverage areas.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon visited the state, including stops in Rochester.

Minnesota State is redirecting up to $25 million annually for four years to help financially struggling colleges.

Other items: Remains of a WWII U.S. Marine returned to Minnesota; an 11-year-old died after being struck by a vehicle while on an electric scooter in Washington County.

Statewide / Political Notes

Federal agents (Homeland Security Investigations) searched Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C., home as part of an ongoing criminal investigation (details limited; related to immigration-related fraud allegations per reports). Omar and supporters called it political intimidation; the timing near midterms has drawn scrutiny.

Minnesota jobs data showed year-over-year growth but September losses and unemployment at 4.5%. NOAA outlook points to a warmer, drier winter for Minnesota/Upper Midwest under El Niño influences, with drought concerns.

Sports

Minnesota Vikings — Undefeated at 5-0 and atop the NFC North after a Week 5 win at the Saints (23-13). They are on their bye this week (Week 6). Next game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Oct. 25 (1 p.m. CT, CBS) at U.S. Bank Stadium. Byron Murphy Jr. was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Tight end T.J. Hockenson’s status remains a concern.

Minnesota Twins — Offseason; no major mid-October news highlighted in current reports.

Minnesota Timberwolves — Preseason record 3-2 after a 128-106 home loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday (Anthony Edwards led with 20 points; Jonathan Kuminga had 16). Final preseason game is Friday at the Chicago Bulls. Regular-season opener is Oct. 21 at Miami. LaMelo Ball is integrating into the new-look roster.

Minnesota Wild — Record 4-2-1 after a 5-2 loss at Winnipeg on Tuesday (Kirill Kaprizov scored twice). They host the St. Louis Blues tonight (Thursday, ~7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ / Wild+) at Grand Casino Arena. Injuries include several defensemen (Brock Faber, others).

Statewide Weather

Tonight (Thursday evening into Friday): Rain and showers tapering across much of the state this evening (heaviest earlier in southern/southeastern areas; lighter north and west). Cool and breezy as a cold front moves through, with northwest winds increasing (gusts 25–40+ mph in places, strongest northwest). Lows mostly in the upper 30s to mid-40s (cooler north).

Tomorrow (Friday): Lingering early showers possible, then clearing and becoming mostly sunny. Cool and windy (gusts potentially 30–40+ mph, especially north/west). Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s statewide.

48-hour extended outlook (beginning ~5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday evening):

Friday night into Saturday morning: Clearing skies, chilly with widespread frost possible (metro first good chance; lows mid-30s or lower in spots).

Saturday: Sunny and milder, highs near 60 (upper 50s to low 60s); breezy southwest winds. Dry conditions continue into early next week with high pressure, highs climbing into the 60s.

Regional snapshots today (as of late afternoon): Twin Cities area rainy/cloudy near 50°F; Fargo windy near 53°F; Duluth rainy near 51°F; Willmar cloudy/breezy near 53°F. Rain totals generally 0.25–0.50”+ in the south/southeast, less farther north.

Sources include Star Tribune, MPR, FOX 9, CBS Minnesota, Minnesota News Network, local outlets (Valley News Live, Northern News Now, West Central Tribune), team sites, and NWS data. Conditions and scores can update quickly—check local stations for the latest. Stay safe on the roads with the rain and wind.